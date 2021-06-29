Sweden vs Ukraine prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out tonight?

The final couple of round of 16 games have a lot to live up to on Tuesday, after the crazy nature of Monday’s two clashes which saw 14 goals, both games go to extra time late on and a penalty shootout.

Sweden against Ukraine doesn’t initially seem like the sort of match-up which will go to quite such extreme lengths, but knockout football does strange things to players at times and the pressure will be on to make the most of an opportunity to make the last eight at a major finals.

Sweden topped Group E unbeaten to take their place in this round, while Ukraine qualified as the fourth and final third-placed side in the group stage.

All eyes will be on Alexander Isak for the Swedes and Roman Yaremchuk for the designated away side, with both centre-forwards having impressed at Euro 2020 so far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 29 June in Glasgow.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Sweden have a call to make on who partners Alexander Isak in attack, with Dejan Kulusevski perhaps boosting his chances of getting the nod with a forceful and creative showing in Sweden’s last game. Otherwise, the team largely picks itself.

Ukraine have Oleksandr Zubkov still out injured. Andriy Shevchenko must make a call on whether to have Taras Stepanenko or Serhiy Sydorchuk anchor his midfield.

Predicted line-ups

SWE - Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Kulusevski

UKR - Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Stepanenko, Shaparenko, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Malinovskiy

Odds

Sweden - 6/4

Draw - 9/4

Ukraine - 40/17

Prediction

The most organised defence to win the day - and on the evidence of their first three matches, that will be Sweden. If they score first it could be very difficult for Ukraine. Sweden 1-0 Ukraine.