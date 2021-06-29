Is Sweden vs Ukraine on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

A spot in the last eight at Euro 2020 is up for grabs on Tuesday night, as Sweden and Ukraine meet in the final round of 16 fixture.

The Scandinavian side have not yet lost a game at the tournament and kept clean sheets in their first two group fixtures, only conceding twice to Poland after progression was already assured - and they still won that match late on to secure top spot.

Their organisation and clinical edge when it matters has impressed and there is a feeling Sweden could emerge as the real ‘dark horses’ of the tournament, after the likes of Turkey and indeed Poland exited early.

Ukraine don’t have quite the same aura but showed against Netherlands that they can put up a good fight if any side underestimate them, though so far their only victory has come against North Macedonia and Andriy Shevchenko’s side will have to step it up a gear here to continue their summer adventure.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 29 June in Glasgow.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Sweden have a call to make on who partners Alexander Isak in attack, with Dejan Kulusevski perhaps boosting his chances of getting the nod with a forceful and creative showing in Sweden’s last game. Otherwise, the team largely picks itself.

Ukraine have Oleksandr Zubkov still out injured. Andriy Shevchenko must make a call on whether to have Taras Stepanenko or Serhiy Sydorchuk anchor his midfield.

Predicted line-ups

SWE - Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Kulusevski

UKR - Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Stepanenko, Shaparenko, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Malinovskiy

Odds

Sweden - 6/4

Draw - 9/4

Ukraine - 40/17

Prediction

The most organised defence to win the day - and on the evidence of their first three matches, that will be Sweden. If they score first it could be very difficult for Ukraine. Sweden 1-0 Ukraine.