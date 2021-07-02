Switzerland vs Spain LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates from the match in St Petersburg as Switzerland and Spain vie for a place in the semi-finals
Follow live coverage as Switzerland take on Spain in St Petersburg tonight as the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 get under way. Belgium vs Italy, Denmark vs Czech Republic and England vs Ukraine are still to come but first it’s the Swiss, fresh from their momentous win over world champions France on penalties, against a Spanish side who are starting to find their groove.
Spain thumped Slovakia in their final group game and then won a thriller with Croatia in extra time, racking up 10 goals across the two games. The defensive lapses which let Croatia back into their last-16 tie will be a concern but Luis Enrique must be delighted to see Alvaro Morata on the scoresheet, while the likes of Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo all look threatening when they’re involved. The Swiss must do without Granit Xhaka who is suspended, and perhaps their biggest challenge here will bringing themselves back down to earth after that emotional night against the French.
Follow all the latest updates from the Euro 2020 quarter-final below.
Euro 2020: Switzerland ‘hungry for more’ says Petkovic
Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic is determined to take his team as far as possible in Euro 2020 after their dramatic penalty shootout victory over France in the round of 16.
The Swiss now face three-time champions Spain in the quarter-finals with Petkovic saying his side ‘want to go a step further’ in the tournament.
“We have done very well to reach the quarter-finals but we are not content and we are hungry for more.” He said,
"We know we are playing one of the tournament favourites but we won’t be overwhelmed after eliminating France. We will be mentally prepared for another massive challenge."
Spain’s predicted line-up against Switzerland
Luis Enrique is still chopping and changing, to an extent, as he searches for the right balance in the team. The attack is better recently, but the defence has been wide-open and susceptible - perhaps no surprise, then, that we see another change there according to the reports in Spain.
AS say Jordi Alba will return at left-back and Eric Garcia will get the nod to partner Aymeric Laporte once again, with Pau Torres really struggling after coming on as sub in the last 16.
Their reported XI: Unai Simon; Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Sarabia, Morata, F Torres.
Spain’s route to the last eight at Euro 2020
All things considered, the Swiss have done well to reach the last eight by winning a single game so far - although they’ll point to Portugal not doing much more en route to winning Euro 2016, perhaps.
Spain have improved as the tournament has gone on, finding the scoring boots to rattle in 10 goals in two games - but it has been painful along the way.
They started off with a frustrating 0-0 draw with Sweden despite a huge majority of possession in the game, before also drawing 1-1 with Poland. Needing a win in their final group game to go through, they were given a huge helping hand, literally, by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka palming the ball into his own net for the opening goal - before Spain went on to crush them, 5-0.
In the last 16 it was the tie of the round, a back-and-forth encounter with Croatia ending 3-3 after 90 minutes as Spain collapsed late on in the game, before turning matters back in their favour with quickfire extra time goals, 5-3 the eventual result.
Switzerland’s route to the last eight at Euro 2020
Two more victories at this stage and it’s national party time - the final beckons. But to get here, four games apiece have already been navigated.
Switzerland drew 1-1 with Wales in their opening match, a game they probably should have won but spurned several chances in. Then came a 3-0 drubbing by Italy - who they could feasibly face again in the semis - before the vital 3-1 victory over Turkey in the final group stage fixture.
That set up a third-place finish and a spot in the last 16 against France, which most had them down to lose...but a late comeback saw them score twice in the final ten minutes for a 3-3 draw, take the game to extra time and penalties, and win 5-4 from the spot.
Euro 2020: Switzerland vs Spain
Switzerland are taking on Spain in St Petersburg tonight as the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 get under way. Belgium vs Italy, Denmark vs Czech Republic and England vs Ukraine are still to come but first it’s the Swiss, fresh from their momentous win over world champions France on penalties, against a Spanish side who are starting to find their groove.
Spain thumped Slovakia in their final group game and then won a thriller with Croatia in extra time, racking up 10 goals across the two games. The defensive lapses which let Croatia back into their last-16 tie will be a concern but Luis Enrique must be delighted to see Alvaro Morata on the scoresheet, while the likes of Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo all look threatening when they’re involved. The Swiss must do without Granit Xhaka who is suspended, and perhaps their biggest challenge here will bringing themselves back down to earth after that emotional night against the French.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies