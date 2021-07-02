Spain are taking on Switzerland tonight in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Both sides came through thrilling last-16 matches, with Spain seeing off Croatia in extra time and the Swiss enjoying that famous penalty shootout victory over world champions France.

The stakes are high in St Petersburg this evening with a place in the semi-finals at stake, where the winner would meet either Belgium or Italy in the last four at Wembley.

Here’s Ferran Torres, the Spain forward: “People said that Spain couldn’t score, but I never thought that. When you work hard, you get rewards. I don’t care who we play in the quarter-finals. We will go into any game believing that we depend on ourselves – driven by pride and ambition.”

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Switzerland vs Spain takes place on Friday 2 July at 5pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on ITV. You can stream online via the ITV hub, so long as it’s working.

What is the team news?

Granit Xhaka is suspended and will miss the match for Switzerland, but Spain have a full complement.

Predicted line-ups

Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Freuler, Zakaria, Zuber; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović

Suspended: Xhaka

Misses next match if booked: Akanji, Elvedi, Embolo, Gavranović, Mbabu, Rodríguez, Schär

Spain: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Eric García, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Sarabia, Morata, Ferran Torres

Suspended: none

Misses next match if booked: Jordi Alba, Busquets, Pau Torres, Rodri

Odds

Spain 4/6

Draw 13/5

Switzerland 9/2

Prediction

The Swiss must come down to ground from that emotional rollercoaster against France and that will be their biggest challenge. It may prove too much against a Spanish side who are starting to click into gear. Spain 2-0 Switzerland.