Robbie Keane: Nice to be linked with Tottenham job but I let it go over my head

Robbie Keane says it is nice to be touted as the next Tottenham manager and spoke of his affection for the club.

The former Spurs striker, who currently manages Hungarian side Ferencvaros, is the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Thomas Frank, who is under severe pressure amid a difficult start to life in north London.

Asked by the Press Association whether he was aware of the reports linking him with a return to the club where he made over 300 appearances, Keane replied: “I think it’s impossible to not be aware of anything these days, to be honest with you, especially, when you have two kids who are Tottenham fans.

“Thomas Frank is a very, very good manager. He just started there. As I said, lot of stuff gets written, even when I was a player, going somewhere, going different places.

“But I’ll be honest with you, it goes over my head. I concentrate on what I’m doing. I think it’s nice that your name is there. Who puts it there? I have no clue, but it shows you that I’m doing OK to be even put there.

“I’m obviously aware of it, but I am happy here.”

The 45-year-old spent two spells at Spurs during an esteemed playing career, scoring 122 goals and helping the Premier League side to the League Cup in 2007.

Asked whether the club still meant a lot to him, he replied: “Absolutely, you can’t be at a club that long if it doesn’t.

“I mean, that’s natural. It’s a fantastic club. Unbelievable training and the stadium is amazing, of course – as we all know – and really good players.

“Yes, they’ve got a lot of injuries but it’s certainly a place that always look out for, as I said, my two boys, they’re Tottenham fans and are always watching and, of course, like me, I watch every game regardless of it being Tottenham or anyone.

“So it’s a wonderful football club. And I’m sure there’s no doubt that they’ll get back to where they belong.”

Keane is back in England with the Hungarian club as they close their Europa League group phase with a clash against Nottingham Forest.

He is doing an impressive job in the backwaters of European football, but he believes it is a path he had to take.

“Sometimes you have to spread your wings somewhere else and that’s what I’ve done, that was the path I wanted to take, because I wanted to go somewhere where I could win and stamp my authority on the way I want to play,” he added.

“If I start my journey for example here in England after six games, an inexperienced coach gets sacked, where do you go from there?

“So it’s a little bit similar to what I did as a player. I chose Wolves over Liverpool because I wanted to play.

“I’m really enjoying it here.

“Of course, you never say never. I think if you’re a player or a coach, you have aspirations to be the best that you can be and be at the highest you can be. That’s normal.

“I’ve got no complaints and I don’t worry about thinking about where I’m going next, because I’ll take my eye off the ball here.”