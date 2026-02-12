Thomas Tuchel says extending England contract was ‘easy one’ for him and FA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel says the decision to extend his England contract was “very straightforward” and that he has not been pining for a quick return to the club game.

The German’s future was set to be the subject of constant speculation before and during this summer’s World Cup, but on Thursday he was handed a contract through to the end of the 2028 European Championship on home soil.

There are set to be some big club jobs available this summer but Tuchel insisted he is loving life as an international manager and made the decision to stay on shortly after World Cup qualification was assured.

Tuchel said at the Nations League draw in Brussels: “There was no reason (for the FA) to be worried because I was obviously totally focused through the qualification period and right after that we started the talks.

“I was always committed to this idea of extending the contract, the FA were always committed – there were no games, no second thoughts. The process was very straightforward.

“There is a possibility that I will be tempted to go back to club football but not in the next two-and-a-half years.

“The commitment from the federation was there from day one. We had an excellent qualifying campaign, and both sides wanted to complete the cycle. We wanted to commit further to a full cycle of World Cup and Euros. The FA wanted and I wanted so it was an easy one.”

Tuchel was asked whether the chance to end the speculation around his future had played a part in the timing of the renewal decision.

“It’s a side-effect,” the former Chelsea boss said.

“It’s not the main reason. It was very important that we didn’t do it just to have calmness during the World Cup, but it’s a welcome side-effect. Now it’s clear and clarity is always good. We will not get distracted by it.

“We have a very clear idea of what we want from this group and how we want it. That was also a main reason. Me and the federation know what we want.

“We want to compete for all titles. We are very aligned in how we want it. That is the best feeling you can have as a coach.”

Tuchel was asked about the prospect of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham being fit for the March friendlies against Uruguay and Japan at Wembley.

“The club is a bit more defensive on the outlook regarding the weeks of his recovery,” he said.

“Jude is pushing and as we know him, he is determined and super professional. He will try everything to be with us in March.

“Of course we are in contact, that is a normal thing to do and we wish him all the best. Whatever we can do for him, we will help and support him. It is a little race against time.”

Tuchel, whose England team were drawn against Spain, Croatia and the Czech Republic in the Nations League, was also encouraged by the resurgence of Manchester United’s England stars Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Mainoo rarely featured under Ruben Amorim but has returned to the Red Devils line-up under interim head coach Michael Carrick.

“It is great that he (Mainoo) is back on the pitch. He is such a huge talent,” Tuchel said.

“He has played already a tournament from start to finish for England, so he is back in the picture, so is Luke Shaw and so is Harry (Maguire).

“There are some players suddenly back in the picture, they play a back four now and play with a different style which is a bit easier to translate to our structure at the moment. It’s good competition.”