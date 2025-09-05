Thomas Tuchel insists Mason Greenwood has never been in his England thoughts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England boss Thomas Tuchel has not spoken to Mason Greenwood and made clear the Marseille forward is not in his thoughts.

The 23-year-old was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

The forward spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Getafe before making a permanent move to Marseille last year, when the one-cap England international began the process of changing his allegiance to Jamaica.

Greenwood has obtained a Jamaican passport but has yet to complete the requisite change of association form as he is not ready to commit to the Caribbean nation.

That has frustrated Reggae Boyz boss Steve McClaren and left the door open to a potential England return, but Tuchel poured cold water on any talk of a comeback.

“I have not spoken to him until now,” the head coach said. “I have not spoken to him or his camp.

“My understanding was that he tries to play for Jamaica so we didn’t give it another thought.

“He was not in the mix at the moment and he is not in our thoughts for our team.”

Jamaica boss McClaren had hopes to include him in his squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Bermuda and Trinidad and Tobago.

“We acquired a passport and we expected him to be coming to this camp,” former England manager McClaren said recently. “But in a conversation with his family (we found out) he’s not going to commit at this time to anybody.

“He’s taking his time over that, so it’s a little bit disappointing.

“We probably have to be more patient, but we will keep the contact, we will keep pursuing him because I know from my conversations with Mason and his family that he loves Jamaica, respects Jamaica.

“He wants to concentrate on club football and not commit to an international team at the present moment. We have to respect that however much we’ve worked hard to get him here for these camps. So, who knows in the future.”

Greenwood’s solitary senior England cap came in a Nations League match away to Iceland in September 2020.

The forward was sent home with Phil Foden shortly after their debuts having infuriated the Football Association by breaching UEFA’s strict coronavirus bio-bubble to meet girls at the team hotel.

Greenwood was recalled by Gareth Southgate in May 2021 for England’s provisional Euro 2020 squad, only for the player to withdraw in order to recover from an underlying injury.

The United academy graduate scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 for Marseille last season and has scored once this term.