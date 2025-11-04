Is Tottenham v Copenhagen on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League tie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur will bid to right the ship as they welcome FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday night, just three days after they were booed off the pitch following a 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea in the league.

Manager Thomas Frank confirmed Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence both apologised to him after ignoring his instructions to applaud the booing home supporters, instead making their way immediately down the tunnel.

But while that matter may have been smoothed over Spurs will be fielding a significantly weakened team for the Danish side’s visit, after Lucas Bergvall was forced off against Chelsea with a concussion, joining their long list of injured players.

The club have won just three home games of their last 19, but have much better form in the Champions League, unbeaten in this campaign so far. Copenhagen meanwhile have lost to Qarabag and Borussia Dortmund since an opening draw with Bayer Leverkusen, and have never beaten an English team away from home in any competition.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Tottenham v Copenhagen?

Tottenham host Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday 4 November at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Viewers can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as on streaming service discovery+.

Team news

Influential midfielder Bergvall will miss at least the next two games, joining a lengthy queue for the Spurs treatment room. Archie Gray, Ben Davies and Dominic Solanke are all out of action, as are the ineligible Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Kota Takai, and Yves Bissouma. Mathys Tel is also ineligible for the Champions League squad.

In better news, Cristian Romero, Wilson Odobert and Destiny Udogie all came off the bench against Chelsea and could find themselves in the starting XI on Tuesday. Spence and Mohammed Kudus both picked up knocks against the Blues but should be fit to feature.

For Copenhagen, Thomas Delaney, Oliver Hojer, Magnus Mattsson, Rodrigo Huescas and Birger Meling are all expected to miss out, while question marks remain over Marcos Lopez, who picked up an injury at the weekend. Centre-back Gabriel Pereira and forward Viktor Claessen may also miss out with illness.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Sarr, Kudus, Simons, Odobert, Richarlison

Copenhagen XI: Kotarski, Suzuki, Hatzidiakos, Garananga, Zague, Larsson, Lerager, Clem, Achouri, Moukoko, Elyounoussi