Manchester City make the trip to Tottenham this afternoon with the aim of maintaining the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.
The Gunners lead at the top of the table is seven points following their win over Leeds United on Saturday and City have the chance to close the gap should they defeat Spurs in the late kick off.
Pep Guardiola must navigate a growing injury crisis which worsened during the week when Jeremy Doku was subbed off in the 2-0 Champions League win over Galatasaray. Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and Savinho are all sidelined while Oscar Bobb has completed a move to Fulham.
For Spurs, Thomas Frank is trying to ease the pressure on his job with a run of solid performances but the spotlight is shining on how Tottenham compete against City. Spurs sit 14th in the league and will need to show they have the ability to propel themselves up the table if Frank is to hold on to his role as manager.
Man City's early team news
For City, Jeremy Doku will likely miss this match after being forced off in the first half against Galatasaray, though the extent of his problem is not yet clear.
Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are the long-term absentees, though John Stones, Ruben Dias and Savio won’t be returning until later next month.
Predicted Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri; Cherki, Silva, Foden, Marmoush; Haaland.
Early team news for Tottenham
Thomas Frank’s main concern is the fitness of Micky van de Ven, who missed the game against Frankfurt and will face a late fitness test.
James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Ben Davies, Lucas Bergvall and Dejan Kulusevski are all sidelined for the foreseeable future for Spurs, and while Richarlison and Pedro Porro are nearing returns, they won’t be back until later in February.
Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Gray, Palhinha; Odobert, Sarr, Simons; Solanke.
When is Tottenham vs Man City?
The match will take place on Sunday, 1 February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off set for 4.30pm.
Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Premier League tonight, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to stay within touching distance of league leaders Arsenal this weekend.
Guardiola’s men are hoping for a big result against a struggling Spurs side ahead of matches against Liverpool and Newcastle in coming weeks.
While Spurs are currently languishing in 14th in the table, they have consistently been a bogey side for Guardiola over the course of his time in England, and while the visitors will head in as heavy favourites, Spurs’ 2-0 win in the reverse fixture proves that they are capable of denting City’s title hopes this afternoon.
Tottenham host Man City in the late kick off with both teams searching for three points but for vastly different reasons.
For Spurs, they hope to ease the pressure on manager Thomas Frank. The Dane has overseen a lacklustre campaign this year with Tottenham languishing in 14th but victory over City will prove they can shoot up the table with a run of good results.
City, meanwhile, are chasing down the league leaders Arsenal who come into the weekend with a four point lead.
