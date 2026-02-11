Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham consider Mauricio Pochettino to be their ideal new manager and would like to install the Argentine coach immediately, but could be forced to turn towards a contingency plan due to the 2026 World Cup.

Spurs sacked Thomas Frank after just eight months in charge following an eight-game winless run in domestic competitions.

And former boss Pochettino is still admired at the club and is seen as the preferred option right now, but Pochettino’s role as United States head coach, with the World Cup just months away, has complicated matters.

Pochettino is the preferred option with a core of the club’s hierarchy, given the view that he can unite the club following a turbulent period.

It means Spurs could now turn to a contingency plan, which would see them hire an interim manager and wait for Pochettino to take over for a second spell following the World Cup this summer.

Pochettino is still adored by Spurs fans, who were heard singing his name during Frank’s final game in the second half of Newcastle’s 2-1 victory, despite a spell in charge of London rivals Chelsea.

Spurs have time to hire a new manager just 11 days before a north London derby against Arsenal, with no game this weekend after losing in the third round of the FA Cup to Aston Villa.

With the club facing the prospect of a relegation battle with only a five-point gap to West Ham in 18th, there is some urgency to bring in a manager who can make a difference immediately.

But with Pochettino under contract with the United States, an immediate move back to north London would appear complicated.

Mauricio Pochettino could emerge as an option to succeed Thomas Frank ( Reuters )

An interim boss, much in the manner Manchester United pursued with Michael Carrick, following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, could be the next best option.

Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is the current favourite with the bookmakers, following his own sacking at French giants Marseille.

Former Spurs player Danny Murphy labelled the parting as “inevitable,” and claimed the pressure on Frank could be seen in the players on the pitch.

"It became untenable," Murphy told Talk Sport. "He did well to get as long as he did, their home form has been disastrous.

“When a manager is under pressure, it translates to the players, they've not been able to play free. By relieving that pressure, what they're hoping, they'll hope the fans will be back on board and the players will play free.

“I feel for him, there have been injuries, but it's not been good enough. It's hard to see an identity. The players are bereft of confidence. He couldn't carry on."

Spurs will now prepare to face Premier League leaders Arsenal, before a trip to Fulham and a home game against Crystal Palace.