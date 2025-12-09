Tottenham continue winning momentum with cruising victory over Slavia Prague

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Second-half penalties by Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons helped Tottenham to a routine 3-0 win over Slavia Prague to keep alive their Champions League top-eight prospects.

Buoyed by Saturday’s much-needed home victory over Brentford, Thomas Frank watched Spurs make it back-to-back triumphs in front of their own fans after David Zima’s 26th-minute own goal set the hosts on the path to three points.

Kudus’ 50th-minute penalty virtually made the game safe before Xavi added gloss with his spot-kick with 11 minutes left to move Tottenham temporarily up to ninth in the league phase ahead of next month’s final two matches against Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spurs invited Europa League-winning captain Son Heung-min back for this fixture to say an official goodbye after his pre-season departure and after his mural was unveiled on the High Road earlier in the day, the club great addressed the home crowd moments before kick-off.

Son being serenaded was followed by a fast start and Tottenham nearly went ahead after 36 seconds.

Wilson Odobert, one of only two changes from Saturday, raced past David Doudera and picked out Richarlison but his first-time shot was deflected over by the shoulder of Slavia goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek.

It was a wonderful save and Kudus tested Stanek soon after before the in-form Richarlison had a 25-yard effort pushed wide.

Slavia had failed to score in four of their previous five league fixtures but demonstrated their capability when Lukas Provod sent a half-volley wide.

Micky van de Ven was then booked for dissent, ruling him out of next month’s visit of Dortmund, and worse almost followed when Guglielmo Vicario had to get down low to save Provod’s latest effort.

When Michal Sadilek headed over Doudera’s cross moments later for Slavia, the home crowd started to show signs of being restless, but the opener arrived for Spurs after 26 minutes.

Pedro Porro’s corner was flicked on by captain Cristian Romero and Zima inadvertently headed into his own net for Tottenham’s 100th goal in the Champions League.

Spurs failed to build on the breakthrough, though, as Vicario saved from Youssoupha Sanyang and Sadilek before half-time.

Frank would have hoped for a fast start to the second period and got his wish with Porro able to win a penalty when he was caught by Sanyang in the 48th minute.

Richarlison, who missed a spot-kick against Copenhagen, looked set to take it until captain Romero advised otherwise and Kudus tucked away for his third goal for the club.

Kudus’ trademark celebration on a stool by the advertising hoardings followed and Stanek had to deny Odobert moments later.

Frank next introduced Mathys Tel – after the club decided this week to add the forward their Champions League squad in place of the injured Dominic Solanke.

Tel’s first involvement was to test Stanek, who did even better to save the follow-up by another substitute in Pape Sarr.

Stanek thwarted Xavi soon after but the Netherlands attacker made it 3-0 in the 79th minute when he scored from 12 yards after being fouled by Igoh Ogbu to wrap up a comfortable night for Tottenham.