Tottenham host Wolves in the Premier League looking to solidify their European ambitions for next season.
With West Ham slipping up to Brighton, Ryan Mason’s Spurs now have the chance to move into sixth with a victory against Nuno’s side.
Mason will be keen to avoid a place in the inaugural European Conference League which comes with a seventh-placed finish, with the 29-year-old reiterating his desire to make an impact before his next step elsewhere this summer: “I’m in this position where I’m representing this football club. I feel a massive obligation to feel that the whole organisation, the brand of Tottenham remains positive, stays positive and is ready to kick on next season.
“Absolutely, 100 per cent. We have a great group of players. We have one of the best training grounds in the world, one of the best stadiums.
“I feel like the structure is there for this football club to be very successful. We have three games in the next nine days which are very big in terms of where we are going to be next season and of course I want to help this group, help this football club not just in the next 10 days but also going forward as well.”
Team news
Tottenham vs Wolves predicted line-ups
Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Bale, Alli, Son, Kane
Wolves: Patricio, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Gibbs-White, Neves, Moutinho, Traore, Silva
Tottenham vs Wolves prediction
Spurs are inconsistent, but they should have too much for a Wolves side that miss Raul Jiminez and Pedro Neto. 2-0 Spurs.
Tottenham vs Wolves odds
Tottenham: 4/7
Draw: 16/5
Wolves: 5/1
Tottenham vs Wolves team news
Ben Davies will miss the visit of Wolves as he battles an ankle injury. Manager Ryan Mason does not expect the Wales left-back to return this season.
Willy Boly is available after struggling to recover from Covid-19, while Marcal is close to returning from a hip issue. Pedro Neto, Jonny and Raul Jiminez are all out.
