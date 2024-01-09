Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal eye Onana, Werner linked with Spurs and Pochettino discusses Chelsea plans
Timo Werner could be set for a Premier League return and Michael Olise is in demand in the January rumours
The January transfer window can be a strange beast on occasions, slow to start but frenzied at the end of the month as teams try to fix flaws or add depth in a compressed timeframe - and often with clubs who don’t want to deal. That can result in inflated fees or extremely late deals being done, but the rumours themselves start early and simply keep going.
This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. That might depend on sales though, while Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments.
Erik ten Hag reveals why Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek struggled at Manchester United
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United need players with the character to cope with the scrutiny and pressure of life at Old Trafford, as Jadon Sancho is set to follow Donny van de Beek to the exit after failing to realise his potential at the club.
The Dutchman managed Van de Beek at Ajax, where he played in a side who reached the Champions League semi-finals, but gave him just two Premier League starts for United and just 21 minutes of first-team football this season before the midfielder joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan.
And Sancho, one of the most expensive players in United’s history, is set to return to Borussia Dortmund on loan after the two clubs agreed a deal in principle.
Seeing how some players have struggled at Old Trafford has convinced Ten Hag that it is a question of finding footballers with the personality to survive as he argued it is simpler to play for almost any club other than United.
Mauricio Pochettino has been in talks with the Chelsea higher-ups about possible January signings despite the Blues already having a huge squad of players and skirting the edges of Financial Fair Play rules.
“We are assessing the squad, like always,” said Pochettino. “We had a conversation with the owners and sporting director yesterday and today.
“We are looking, like the other teams, for opportunities.”
Asked how those conversations went, Pochettino added: “Really good, really nice. Always we keep a good relationship. Everything is going well. They are normal conversations that we need to have.”
Newcastle might be in the market for a player or two this month but their first big news is one player staying - for an extra year.
Centre-back Fabian Schar has been excellent this past year and really since signing for the Magpies overall, and he extends his deal now until 2025.
Jordan Henderson appears to want to leave the Saudi Pro League already but according to transfer writer Ben Jacobs, he will only be able to do so if a club pays decent money for him, or covers the entirety of his wages for a loan deal.
He’s on big money at Ettifaq and Liverpool will also receive a percentage of any sell-on deal, he further reports.
A “tough negotiation” for him to exit in this window.
Tony Mowbray named Wayne Rooney’s successor as Birmingham City manager
Tony Mowbray has been announced as Birmingham City’s new manager, replacing Wayne Rooney. The former Sunderland and West Brom boss has penned a two-and-half-year deal at St Andrew’s.
He becomes the Blues’ third manager of the season after John Eustace and Rooney, with the latter’s departure coming after just 83 days.
Mowbray said: “I am excited to be joining Birmingham at this time. I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players.”
Kylian Mbappe is out of contract at PSG this summer and while he recently said he hadn’t made his mind up on a summer switch, the latest updates suggest that’s no longer the case.
The Mirror are citing French outlets claiming Mbappe will let a £69m loyalty bonus go to secure himself a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer.
In contrast, The Times recently suggested the striker’s entourage were “unimpressed” with the Spanish club attempting to force him into a rushed decision, with Liverpool among the clubs who would be willing to make a move if he indicated an openness to the deal.
Timo Werner is expected to fly into London this evening ahead of his move to Tottenham. The former Chelsea forward will undergo a medical when he lands ahead of signing his loan move until the end of the season.
Should Werner perform strongly for Spurs they have an option to keep him with a permanent purchase of around around £15m.
Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the season.
The England U21s goalkeeper has made the switch from League One club Oxford United to the Championship side Wednesday.
Brighton’s technical director David Weir said: “This is an excellent opportunity for James to test himself at Championship level, having excelled with Oxford United in League One during the first half of the season.
“Like his new long-term contract, this is another reward for his progress and hard work, and we look forward to monitoring his progress with Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of the season.”
Fabio Carvalho is closing in on a move to Hull after his loan to RB Leipzig was cut short this month.
Hull owner Acun Ilicali spoke with Sky Sports News about the move saying: “We agreed all terms with him. I’m very happy to say he’s going to wear the Hull shirt.
“It’s almost done. The announcement has to be done, that’s all. The club will do it. So many clubs wanted him and he chose us. It’s because of the way we are playing the game. Liam Rosenior has a big effect on that, playing nice football.
“He wants to go to a place where he will enjoy football. Hull is the best place for him to improve his talents. We are a fantastic club with fantastic players and a fantastic coach. Everything is so good here.”
Strikers are at a premium right now and two of the world’s best four No.9s could be on the move in summer for very, very different price tags. If Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are the two who won’t be moving, Kylian Mbappe and Victor Osimhen seem likely to.
Chelsea are making the latter their top target and Il Matino, via the Evening Standard, say the London club are willing to pay his release clause in full - that’s €120m, or £103.3m - but the deal won’t be done until summer.
Can Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and co fire them into European places before then?
