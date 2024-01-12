Transfer news live: Chelsea want £100m Ferguson, Real Madrid switch to Osimhen, Man Utd and Arsenal latest
Tottenham have been the busiest club of the window so far after signing Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin - but Chelsea and Arsenal continue to linked with big deals this January
The January transfer window can be a strange beast on occasions, slow to start but frenzied at the end of the month as teams try to fix flaws or add depth in a compressed timeframe – and often with clubs who don’t want to deal. That can result in inflated fees or extremely late deals being done, but the rumours themselves start early and simply keep going.
This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. That might depend on sales though, while Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments. Spurs have completed the signing of Genoa’s Radu Dragusin to improve their defence and added Timo Werner to their attack, while Chelsea eye Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but could face competition from Real Madrid as they also target Kylian Mbappe.
Manchester United are in the business of offloading players with outcast Jadon Sancho having sealed a loan return to Borussia Dortmund. There is also interest in Hannibal Mejbri and Facundo Pellistri who could leave on loan this month.
Everton set Onana fee
Everton want £60m for Amadou Onana, report the I, with Arsenal said to still be interested in the Belgium midfielder.
However, as The Indpendent have reported throughout the window, it depends on outgoings at Arsenal - with Mikel Arteta’s side needing to sell to buy due to FFP rules.
Real Madrid to switch to Victor Osimhen?
Chelsea have been considered favourites to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - but that could be in doubt after Football Transfers reported that Real Madrid may look to sign the Napoli striker as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe.
They say senior figures at the Bernabeu no longer see Mbappe as the club’s first choice.
Chelsea want £100m Ferguson
Chelsea are tracking Brighton star Evan Ferguson as the Blues continue to be linked with a new No 9 - but the Evening Standard are reporting that the Seagulls will not listen to any offers under £100m for the 19-year-old Ireland striker.
Leicester interested in Sensi
Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca wants to sign Inter Milan’s 28-year-old Italy midfielder Stefano Sensi.
Inter are looking for a fee of €3m (£2.6m) to sell the player this summer as he has just six months remaining on his contract.
Sensi has been at the San Siro since joining from Sadduolo, initially on loan, in 2019 before completing a permanent move the following summer for £17.2m.
Ayling moves to Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Luke Ayling who joins the club on loan from Leeds United until the end of the season when his contract runs out with the Whites.
Leeds confirmed his departure last night in an emotional statement that called him “one of the best ever signings in the club’s history” and “a tremendous servant”.
Boro manager Michael Carrick was ecstatic to get the star on board, saying: “We’re delighted to bring Luke to the club. He is a player with good experience, he’s a promotion winner, and he’s played at the highest level.
“He’s a terrific character as well and we see him as a great fit for what we have here. He’s exactly what we’re looking for at the club.”
Nketiah to Palace?
Crystal Palace have reportedly reignited their interest in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah with a loan bid until the end of the season.
The Gunners are hoping to offload players this window in oredeer to raise funds for more incomings and Nketiah is one of those who Mikel Arteta is happy to let go.
Though more cash would be available in the short term with a permanent transfer, Arteta likes Nketiah and a loan - which will clear some of the wage bill for the rest of the year - may be the preferable option.
Bayern Munich agree deal for Eric Dier
Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign Eric Dier from Tottenham. They will pay a fee of £3.4m (€4m) due to the fact he is has entered the last six months of his contract.
Dier is already in Munich and ready to undergo a medical.
He spent the last nine and a half years at Spurs after signing from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, making 365 appearances and scoring 13 goals.
He made played 42 times for the club last season but has featured in just four games since the start of 2023/24.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said: “From experience, we know things can go wrong in the final seconds.
“He is Munich and we try to finalise the deal and find another alternative in the defensive position in our squad. But I’d like to wait before the ink has dried. You’re right he is in the city.
“I think that he is more or less a specialist in the central defensive role. He’s played as a holding midfielder in the past. He can play as part of a back four and three at the back so we can free up Leon Goretzka in midfield so he doesn’t have to switch between playing as a No 8 and being deeper.
“We’re still focusing on other positions and we’ll see if anything else happens.”
Tottenham complete Timo Werner loan deal and reveal £15m transfer option
Tottenham have completed their first signing of the January transfer window with the loan addition of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.
Former Chelsea attacker Werner arrives on a six-month deal, which includes the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.
Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou gave the green light to sign the 27-year-old with captain Son Heung-min set to miss the next month while at the Asian Cup with South Korea.
Werner returns to the Premier League with unfinished business after he endured a mixed spell at Chelsea, scoring 23 times in 89 appearances after a £54m move.
West Ham in the market for Kilman?
The Daily Mail are reporting that West Ham United are keen on Wolves captain Max Kilman and are considering a brazen bid to wrestle him away from the midlands.
It seems they have very little chance of being successful with Kilman a crucial part of Wolves’ defence and the club are under no financial pressure to sell.
The 26-year-old defender has been an ever present for his club so far this season so if this deal happens it’ll likely be in the summer at the earliest.
Arsenal make bid for Spanish striker
In desperate need of a front line forward to reignite their hopes in front of goal Arsenal have made a £22m bid for Getafe striker Borja Mayoral.
That’s according to The Sun.
The 26-year-old has scored 12 goals in 19 La Liga games this season and could be a solid replacement for Eddie Nketiah who Arsenal are willing to let leave during this window.
