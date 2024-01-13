Transfer news live: Chelsea want £100m Ferguson, Real Madrid switch to Osimhen, Man Utd and Arsenal latest
Tottenham have signed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin and Jadon Sancho has left Manchester United while Chelsea and Arsenal continue to be linked with big deals this January
The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month but may be starting to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.
This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with the Blues, although the Seagulls value the teenager at more than £100m. Given the strictness of financial fair play rules, any signings might depend on sales though.
Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments. Spurs have completed the signing of Genoa’s Radu Dragusin to improve their defence and added Timo Werner to their attack, while Chelsea eye Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but could face competition from Real Madrid as they also target Kylian Mbappe.
Manchester United are in the business of offloading players with outcast Jadon Sancho having sealed a loan return to Borussia Dortmund. There is also interest in Hannibal Mejbri and Facundo Pellistri, who could leave on loan this month.
Erik ten Hag has parting message for Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund switch
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hopes Jadon Sancho’s spell with Borussia Dortmund is successful after the winger secured a loan move back to the Bundesliga until the end of this season.
Sancho and Ten Hag had a falling out back in September when the winger refused to apologise for a social-media post in which he claimed he was being made a “scapegoat” by the manager after being left out of the squad against Arsenal. Sancho also said Ten Hag’s explanation that he wasn’t at the the “right level” to be involved was “completely untrue”.
He had since been on the periphery at Old Trafford and has been training with the U18s. The move back to Dortmund will allow him to gain regular competitive football and may reignite interest in the England international, should United want to sell in the future.
Maatsen signs for Dortmund
Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen has signed his contract to join Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan, with a formal announcement expected soon.
The defender has agreed a two-year extension to his Chelsea contract though the last details are being finalised. It’s understood the extension contains a release clause.
But, Dortmund are under obligation to buy at the end of the loan (as it stands).
Maatsen said: “Borussia Dortmund tried hard to find me. I’ve been following BVB and its fans for a long time and was even at the Champions League game in Manchester in autumn 2022 to see the team live on the pitch.
“I’m very happy that it’s now the loan worked out. I promise that I will give everything for the team’s success and I’m really looking forward to the Yellow Wall.”
Burnley want Fofana
Burnley are in advanced talks over a deal to sign Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana on loan until the end of the season.
Chelsea recalled Fofana from his loan at Union Berlin earlier this month and it is understood the striker will fly to the UK, possibly today, to finalise the move.
Sevilla also made a formal offer but Chelsea felt staying in the Premier League was better for his development.
Fofana returns to Chelsea
David Datro Fofana has returned to Chelsea after the forward was recalled from his loan at Union Berlin. The 21-year-old made 17 appearances during his time with the Bundesliga club, four of which came in the Champions League.
He for Chelsea from Molde last January for £11m on a contract until 2029, with the option of a further year. Sevilla are interested in loaning him for the rest of the season as are Burnley.
It is understood Fofana wants to make the move for a fresh start after a difficult spell in Germany, which included a one-week suspension in October for refusing to shake the hand of then manager Urs Fischer.
Kompany wants signings
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany believes the club will do good business in the January transfer window and can strengthen the squad ahead of their relegation battle this term.
He said: “There is a big chance we do something and strengthen in a couple of positions. I just want players that are good enough for the Premier League.
“You have to have players who can play at this level.”
Tottenham sign Radu Dragusin
Tottenham have signed 21-year-old Radu Dragusin from Genoa on a six-year deal. The Romanian international has played every minute of Genoa’s current Serie A campaign.
Dragusin started his career in Bucharest before moving to Juventus as a 16-year-old in 2018. Spurs fought off interest from Bayern Munich to get their man with Eric Dier eventually joining up with the Bundesliga champions.
