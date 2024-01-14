Transfer news live: Chelsea and Liverpool want Newcastle star, Juventus target Henderson, Man Utd and Arsenal latest
Chelsea are interested in Brighton’s £100m Evan Ferguson while Real Madrid have been linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month but may be starting to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.
This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with the Blues, although the Seagulls value the teenager at more than £100m. Given the strictness of financial fair play rules, any signings might depend on sales though.
Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments. Spurs have completed the signing of Genoa’s Radu Dragusin to improve their defence and added Timo Werner to their attack, while Chelsea eye Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but could face competition from Real Madrid as they also target Kylian Mbappe.
Manchester United are in the business of offloading players with outcast Jadon Sancho having sealed a loan return to Borussia Dortmund. There is also interest in Hannibal Mejbri and Facundo Pellistri, who could leave on loan this month.
Follow the live blog below for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.
Ange Postecoglou reveals Tottenham’s new approach to transfers amid busy start to window
Ange Postecoglou believes an alignment between all the key figures at Tottenham has allowed them to move quickly in the January transfer window.
Postecoglou repeatedly made clear his desire to bring in a centre-back early and Spurs completed the signing of Radu Dragusin from Genoa on Thursday, with Djed Spence heading on loan in the other direction.
It capped a busy week for Tottenham after they secured the loan addition of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on Tuesday and allowed Eric Dier to depart after 10 seasons to join Bayern Munich.
Ange Postecoglou reveals Tottenham’s new approach to transfers amid busy window
Spurs have already brought in Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin this month
Chelsea and Liverpool want Newcastle star
Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this morning, according to Fichajes.
With Newcastle reportedly having issues with FFP, could Eddie Howe’s side be forced to sell in order to strengthen their injury hit squad?
Guimaraes would certainly be their most in-demand star - but would command a sizable fee. Real Madrid have also been linked to the Brazil international.
Everton set Onana fee
Everton want £60m for Amadou Onana, report the I, with Arsenal said to still be interested in the Belgium midfielder.
However, as The Indpendent have reported throughout the window, it depends on outgoings at Arsenal - with Mikel Arteta’s side needing to sell to buy due to FFP rules.
Real Madrid to switch to Victor Osimhen?
Chelsea have been considered favourites to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - but that could be in doubt after Football Transfers reported that Real Madrid may look to sign the Napoli striker as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe.
They say senior figures at the Bernabeu no longer see Mbappe as the club’s first choice.
Africa Cup of Nations can give Mohamed Salah the missing piece of his glorious legacy
The proudest history, the biggest records, one of the favourites heading into this month’s tournament. Morocco and Senegal might be the big two right now, but Egypt have been Africa Cup of Nations winners on seven occasions and will have an air of expectation about them to go far once more this year.
And, adding reason and weight to that expectation, they have Mohamed Salah. The 31-year-old is the Pharaohs’ captain, one of Africa’s all-time best footballers and heads to the tournament in the Ivory Coast in a rich vein of form.
He’s also likely to become Egypt’s record goalscorer sooner or later, currently sat 13 behind the great Hossam Hassan, who netted his 68 goals across 178 caps. To further cement Salah’s own legacy in the international arena, he will - barring one of the biggest shock group stage exits ever - become a centurion himself during the course of the 2023 Afcon.
Salah has one last page of history to write at the Afcon with Egypt
The Liverpool star assisted a goal in Egypt’s warm-up win over Tanzania and hit the bar with a penalty which went in off the goalkeeper - can he now fire his nation to victory in Ivory Coast?
Tottenham complete Timo Werner loan deal and reveal £15m transfer option
Tottenham have completed their first signing of the January transfer window with the loan addition of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.
Former Chelsea attacker Werner arrives on a six-month deal, which includes the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.
Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou gave the green light to sign the 27-year-old with captain Son Heung-min set to miss the next month while at the Asian Cup with South Korea.
Werner returns to the Premier League with unfinished business after he endured a mixed spell at Chelsea, scoring 23 times in 89 appearances after a £54m move.
Tottenham complete Timo Werner loan deal and reveal £15m transfer option
The Germany international is back in the Premier League after having scored 23 times in 89 appearances for Chelsea
Sven-Goran Eriksson’s most memorable moments across a varied career in England
Sven-Goran Eriksson has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and in a “best case” scenario has around a year left to live, the former England manager has revealed.
The 75-year-old enjoyed a varied managerial career which included spells in charge of Benfica, Roma, Lazio, Manchester City and the England national team.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the Swede’s most memorable moments with, and in, England:
Sven-Goran Eriksson’s most memorable moments across a varied career in England
The 75-year-old Swede, who has terminal cancer, was England boss and managed in the Premier League and lower divisions.
Clement Lenglet expected to stay at Aston Villa until the end of the season
Clement Lenglet is set to stay at Aston Villa despite a host of top European clubs chasing the defender.
The 28-year-old, on loan from Barcelona, had options to leave this window but is expected to remain at Villa Park until the end of the season.
AC Milan, Napoli, Lyon, Monaco and several sides in Spain were all keen on taking the France international, the PA news agency understands.
But Villa have ruled out cutting short the ex-Sevilla man’s loan as they mount a surprise title challenge.
Clement Lenglet expected to stay at Aston Villa until the end of the season
The 28-year-old joined the Premier League side on loan from Barcelona in August.
Premier League and EFL chiefs to face questions on TV revenue deal progress
Premier League and EFL chiefs are set to be questioned by a select committee next week about what progress has been made towards a new agreement over top-flight television revenue.
The PA news agency understands Richard Masters, the Premier League’s chief executive, and EFL chair Rick Parry are due to appear before the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) committee on Tuesday.
The leagues are involved in discussions, which also include the Football Association, on a so-called ‘New Deal For Football’.
The talks cover a new, enhanced funding package for the EFL and its clubs but also financial controls, calendar changes and work permits.
Premier League and EFL chiefs to face questions on TV revenue deal progress
Richard Masters and Rick Parry will be quizzed by MPs on the CMS committee.
Will Ivan Toney be moving?
The England striker is set to return to action this month as his eight-month ban for multiple breaches of betting regulations comes to an end.
Given their poor form of late, Brentford will undoubtedly welcome the striker back with open arms and he has said he is keen to repay the club for their support during his suspension.
However, his value remains high and with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea both looking for goalscorers, potentially head-turning approaches are more than possible.
Toney himself has been vocal about wanting to repay Brentford for sticking with him during the ban so a transfer for the forward seems more likely in the summer.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies