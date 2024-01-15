Transfer news live: Hannibal leaving Man Utd, Henderson staying in Saudi Arabia plus Chelsea and Arsenal latest
Chelsea are interested in Brighton’s £100m Evan Ferguson while Real Madrid have been linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month but may be starting to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.
This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with the Blues, although the Seagulls value the teenager at more than £100m. Given the strictness of financial fair play rules, any signings might depend on sales though.
Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments. Spurs have completed the signing of Genoa’s Radu Dragusin to improve their defence and added Timo Werner to their attack, while Chelsea eye Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but could face competition from Real Madrid as they also target Kylian Mbappe.
Manchester United are in the business of offloading players with outcast Jadon Sancho having sealed a loan return to Borussia Dortmund. There is also interest in Hannibal Mejbri and Facundo Pellistri, who could leave on loan this month.
Follow the live blog below for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.
Sevilla closing in on Hannibal deal
Sevilla are in talks with Manchester United over the loan signing of midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.
Both parties feel a loan move would benefit the player and allow him to get more game time than his few appearances off the bench this season.
United triggered the one-year option in Hannibal’s contract and are planning to assess his future in the summer with interest also coming from Everton.
The Toffees are aiming to secure a loan deal for the midfielder as well with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Spanish side are pushing to finalise a deal after reaching a verbal agreement with the player.
Sevilla’s potential deal is understood to include a buy option and a buy-back clause for United.
Hannibal has started four games in all competitions this season though injured midfielders Casemiro and Mason Mount are close to returns which could limit his game time.
He has landed in Seville ahead of completing his loan move to the Spanish club and was pictured arriving in on social media. He said:
“I’m very happy to be here. Hopefully I can play and progress as well. It’s a new experience for me. Hopefully I can help the team and make everyone happy.”
Arteta to knock back Palace’s move for Nketiah
This was a move that made sense.
Crystal Palace wanted to bring in Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah either permanently or on loan but the Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is unwilling to let the striker go.
The Daily Express claims that Palace were willing to pay around £30m for Nketiah which would have released funds for the Gunners to reinvest and strengthen in much needed areas.
Arteta has been vocal in the past with praising Nketiah and does not feel the time is right to sell him, particularly midway through the season.
The 24-year-old has started only one league game since November but has featured in all-but one of Arsenal’s Premier League games. He has five goals.
Brobbey to Old Trafford?
Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, looks like he may be dipping into his old well once again and is keeping tabs on Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.
Ten Hag’s former club have already supplied the services of Tyrell Malacia and Antony to Manchester United since the Dutchman took over and they may be considering a premium price for Brobbey as well.
United will not make a move for the forward in this window but are beginning to plan for the summer says the Daily Mirror.
Brobbey scored 13 goals in 32 Eredivisie appearances last season, but has found the net only eight times in the league in 2023/24.
Maatsen signs for Dortmund
Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen has signed his contract to join Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan, with a formal announcement expected soon.
The defender has agreed a two-year extension to his Chelsea contract though the last details are being finalised. It’s understood the extension contains a release clause.
But, Dortmund are under obligation to buy at the end of the loan (as it stands).
Maatsen said: “Borussia Dortmund tried hard to find me. I’ve been following BVB and its fans for a long time and was even at the Champions League game in Manchester in autumn 2022 to see the team live on the pitch.
“I’m very happy that it’s now the loan worked out. I promise that I will give everything for the team’s success and I’m really looking forward to the Yellow Wall.”
Fofana returns to Chelsea
David Datro Fofana has returned to Chelsea after the forward was recalled from his loan at Union Berlin. The 21-year-old made 17 appearances during his time with the Bundesliga club, four of which came in the Champions League.
He for Chelsea from Molde last January for £11m on a contract until 2029, with the option of a further year. Sevilla are interested in loaning him for the rest of the season as are Burnley.
It is understood Fofana wants to make the move for a fresh start after a difficult spell in Germany, which included a one-week suspension in October for refusing to shake the hand of then manager Urs Fischer.
Will Henderson be staying in Saudi Arabia
Jordan Henderson is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for the rest of the season claims the Daily Mail who say that his current club Al-Ettifaq are unlikely to consider letting him move in January.
The former Liverpool midfielder, who moved to Saudi in the summer, had been linked with a move back to the Premier League while there was interest in him from the likes of European clubs Ajax and Juventus.
Tottenham complete Dragusin signing
Tottenham have completed the signing of centre-back Radu Dragusin from Genoa in a move which has paved the way for Eric Dier to join Bayern Munich.
Romania international Dragusin has put pen to paper on a six-and-a-half-year deal at Spurs and is the club’s second addition of the January transfer window after Timo Werner’s arrival on loan on Tuesday.
A centre-back was always Ange Postecoglou’s number-one priority this month and Tottenham have secured the services of Dragusin in a deal that could rise to £25million, the PA news agency understands.
