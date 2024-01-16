✕ Close Ten Hag addresses Sancho's departure to Dortmund with frank response

The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month but may be starting to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.

This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with the Blues, although the Seagulls value the teenager at more than £100m. Given the strictness of financial fair play rules, any signings might depend on sales though.

Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments. Spurs have completed the signing of Genoa’s Radu Dragusin to improve their defence and added Timo Werner to their attack, while Chelsea eye Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but could face competition from Real Madrid as they also target Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester United are in the business of offloading players with outcast Jadon Sancho having sealed a loan return to Borussia Dortmund with Hannibal Mejbri making his way to Sevilla.

Follow the live blog below for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.