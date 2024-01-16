Transfer news live: Chelsea bid £73m for former Coventry striker, Man Utd target Argentina defender plus Arsenal latest
The Gunners are preparing a bid for Santiago Gimenez while Tottenham explore Joao Gomes options
The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month but may be starting to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.
This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with the Blues, although the Seagulls value the teenager at more than £100m. Given the strictness of financial fair play rules, any signings might depend on sales though.
Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments. Spurs have completed the signing of Genoa’s Radu Dragusin to improve their defence and added Timo Werner to their attack, while Chelsea eye Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but could face competition from Real Madrid as they also target Kylian Mbappe.
Manchester United are in the business of offloading players with outcast Jadon Sancho having sealed a loan return to Borussia Dortmund with Hannibal Mejbri making his way to Sevilla.
Follow the live blog below for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.
Chelsea and Liverpool want Newcastle star
Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this morning, according to Fichajes.
With Newcastle reportedly having issues with FFP, could Eddie Howe’s side be forced to sell in order to strengthen their injury hit squad?
Guimaraes would certainly be their most in-demand star - but would command a sizable fee. Real Madrid have also been linked to the Brazil international.
Chelsea look to Saudi Pro League for striker options
Chelsea are exploring the possibility of bringing in a striker from the Saudi Pro League with Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino the preferred options.
Mauricio Pochettino insists that he has not requested a new striker, but the club’s struggles in front of goal are clear. The Telegraph report that Firmino and Benzema are of interest, though it remains to be seen if either would join.
Arsenal continue striker search with Gimenez and Mayoral on list
Arsenal have decided to step up efforts to sign Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord.
The striker, who is also being watched by West Ham, has had an impressive start to the season in the Eredivisie and the Gunners are convinced he could be an asset, according to TEAMtalk.
Gimenez is considered a cheaper, more attainable, striker option in January with Mikel Arteta’s club also keen on Getafe striker, Borja Mayoral.
Arsenal reportedly made a £22m bid for the striker who has scored 12 goals in 19 La Liga matches this season according to The Sun, though there hasn’t been any further updates on that front as of yet.
Brighton want £100m for Ferguson
Chelsea are tracking Brighton striker Evan Ferguson as the Blues continue to be linked with a new No 9.
However the Evening Standard are reporting that the Seagulls will not listen to any offers under £100m for the 19-year-old Ireland striker.
That would put him out of the realms of possibility for Chelsea who are already skirting the edges of Financial Fair Play.
Real Madrid to switch to Victor Osimhen?
Chelsea have been considered favourites to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - but that could be in doubt after Football Transfers reported that Real Madrid may look to sign the Napoli striker as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe.
They say senior figures at the Bernabeu no longer see Mbappe as the club’s first choice due to his reluctance to confirm his intentions over a possible summer move.
Ajax still in for Henderson?
Dutch football expert, Marcel van der Kraan, spoke to Sky Sports News earlier about the Jordan Henderson situation and revealed that Ajax are willing to sign the former Liverpool midfielder permanently.
He said: “Initially, Ajax wanted to see if a loan for Jordan Henderson was possible. A big player, maybe not affordable to buy.
“But because of the difficulties getting him out on a loan, Ajax have intensified their efforts. They really want to buy him permanently.
“Normally £5m is the maximum wage structure for any player joining Ajax, and I’ve never seen them break the bank before, but they really need to change something in the squad and need to change results.
“They seem prepared to break the bank to pay Henderson a much bigger wage than they’ve ever paid a player before.
“Ajax have everyone prepared to get this deal going. The agent is talking to the player. There are other individuals involved because there are also tax issues at play.
“There is also a bit of prestige in Saudi Arabia. They bought in Henderson as a major coup - a top player with a big trophy cabinet. That kind of player gone after six months would be difficult to accept in Saudi Arabia; they would see this as a loss of image.”
Manchester United agree loan exit of Hannibal Mejbri with option to buy
Manchester United have agreed to loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Sevilla as the January exodus from Old Trafford continues.
The Europa League winners, who are signing the Tunisia international as part of their bid to avoid relegation from LaLiga, have an option to buy him for €20m (£17.2m) in the summer.
As part of the terms of the deal, United would have both a buyback option and a sell-on clause. United extended the 20-year-old’s contract by a year, until 2025, earlier this month to protect his value in the transfer market.
Hannibal will become the fourth player to leave Old Trafford this month, with Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho joining Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund respectively on loan and Sergio Reguilon sent back to Tottenham after his own loan spell in Manchester.
Manchester United agree loan exit of Hannibal Mejbri with option to buy
The midfielder becomes the latest part of United’s January exodus
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies