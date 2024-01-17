Transfer news live: Jordan Henderson quits Saudi Arabia, Barca want Arsenal boss, Man Utd chase Olise
The Gunners are preparing a bid for Santiago Gimenez while Tottenham explore Joao Gomes options
The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month but may be starting to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.
This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with the Blues, although the Seagulls value the teenager at more than £100m. Given the strictness of financial fair play rules, any signings might depend on sales though.
Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments. Spurs have completed the signing of Genoa’s Radu Dragusin to improve their defence and added Timo Werner to their attack, while Chelsea eye Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but could face competition from Real Madrid as they also target Kylian Mbappe.
Manchester United are in the business of offloading players with outcast Jadon Sancho having sealed a loan return to Borussia Dortmund with Hannibal Mejbri making his way to Sevilla.
Follow the live blog below for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.
Spurs to switch Alfie Devine from Port Vale to Plymouth Argyle
Tottenham have recalled attacking midfielder Alfie Devine from loan at Port Vale, with a view to moving the 19-year-old on to Plymouth Argyle.
Devine has impressed in League One this season, scoring three goals and picking up three assists across all competitions for Port Vale.
Spurs now want to give him experience of the Championship, according to The Athletic, where Plymouth are currently 19th and fighting to avoid slipping into a relegation scrap.
Besiktas closing in on Arsenal’s Cedric Soares
As mentioned below, Besiktas are closing in on Cedric Soares and the Portuguese defender looks set for a loan to the Turkish club.
Soares is into the final six months of his contract at Arsenal and it seems unlikely he will play for the north London club again.
He made 61 appearances for the Gunners.
Arsenal and Liverpool eyeing Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri
Good morning, and we start with the news that both Arsenal and Liverpool are thought to be interested in signing defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.
That’s according to footballtransfers.com, which says Arsenal have already seen a bid for the 22-year-old knocked back by Wolves.
The Gunners are light in the left-back position, and they are about to get lighter with Cedric Soares on his way to Besiktas on loan. Liverpool have their own problems in the role, with injuries to Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas forcing Jurgen Klopp to play Joe Gomez on his less-favoured side.
