Transfer news live: Henderson to join Ajax, Newcastle chase Phillips, Arsenal and Tottenham eye winger
Chelsea set a price for Armando Broja, Liverpool want defender and Amad Diallo makes clear his plans at Manchester United amid loan talk
The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month but may be starting to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.
This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with the Blues, although the Seagulls value the teenager at more than £100m. Given the strictness of financial fair play rules, any signings might depend on sales.
Kalvin Phillips is a wanted man with Newcastle United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all interested in the surplus Manchester City midfielder. Manchester United are set to keep Amad Diallo despite a flurry of loan exits from Old Trafford, Tottenham still want Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, while the Blues are prepared to let Amando Broja leave – but only for a substantial fee of £50m.
Follow the live blog below for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.
Race heats up for Kalvin Phillips in England and Spain
There is a clamour for Kalvin Phillips’ services as a host of clubs try to sign the Manchester City midfielder this month.
Phillips has widely been identified as the best central player available on the market right now, and Newcastle are thought to be at the front of the queue among Premier League clubs interested, who include Wolves and Fulham.
But Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the situation and have registered their interest with City, according to the Telegraph.
His future will be decided next week, and it could all come down to who can afford to pay the highest proportion of his sizeable wages until the end of the season.
Jordan Henderson ‘set for Ajax medical’ ahead of move from Al-Ettifaq
England midfielder Jordan Henderson appears set to travel to Amsterdam on Thursday to finalise his move from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq and join Ajax, according to reports.
Former Liverpool captain Henderson, 33, signed for Al-Ettifaq in a lucrative but controversial move last summer.
Henderson was a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield.
He subsequently apologised for any hurt he caused by moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal, but was booed off the pitch at Wembley during a friendly against Australia in October.
Jordan Henderson ‘set for Ajax medical’ ahead of move from Al-Ettifaq
Henderson is expected to sign an initial 18-month deal at the Dutch giants
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies