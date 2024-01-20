✕ Close Al-Ettifaq censor Jordan Henderson’s rainbow armband in announcement video

The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month but may be starting to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.

This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with the Blues, although the Seagulls value the teenager at more than £100m. Given the strictness of financial fair play rules, any signings might depend on sales.

Kalvin Phillips is a wanted man with Newcastle United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all interested in the surplus Manchester City midfielder and Juventus also following the situation. Manchester United are set to keep Amad Diallo despite a flurry of loan exits from Old Trafford, Tottenham still want Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, while the Blues are prepared to let Armando Broja leave – but only for a substantial fee of £50m.

