Transfer news live: Arsenal play down Smith Rowe interest, Bayern want Trippier plus Manchester United latest
Chelsea set a price for Armando Broja, Liverpool want new defender and Kalvin Phillips has suitors across Europe
The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month but may be starting to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.
This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with the Blues, although the Seagulls value the teenager at more than £100m. Given the strictness of financial fair play rules, any signings might depend on sales.
Kalvin Phillips is a wanted man with Newcastle United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all interested in the surplus Manchester City midfielder and Juventus also following the situation. Manchester United are set to keep Amad Diallo despite a flurry of loan exits from Old Trafford, Tottenham still want Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, while the Blues are prepared to let Armando Broja leave – but only for a substantial fee of £50m.
Race heats up for Kalvin Phillips in England and Spain
There is a clamour for Kalvin Phillips’ services as a host of clubs try to sign the Manchester City midfielder this month.
Phillips has widely been identified as the best central player available on the market right now, and Newcastle are thought to be at the front of the queue among Premier League clubs interested, who include Wolves and Fulham.
But Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the situation and have registered their interest with City, according to the Telegraph.
His future will be decided next week, and it could all come down to who can afford to pay the highest proportion of his sizeable wages until the end of the season.
Klopp on Salah’s hamstring injury
Jurgen Klopp spoke in his press conference about Mohamed Salah’s hamstring injury which the forward picked up playing for Egypt in last night’s Afcon clash against Ghana,
“I spoke with him last night.” said Klopp, “They are doing further assessments and then we will know more.
“In the moment it was a shock. He felt it and we all know how rarely Mo needs to go off so there was definitely something. I don’t have any more information right now.
“We will see. It depends on what the diagnosis is. They do will an ultrasound and an MRI and then we will know what it is and what Egypt plans. It’s too early.”
Jordan Henderson quits Saudi Arabia and completes Ajax move
Jordan Henderson has returned to Europe after joining Ajax from Saudi club Al-Ettifaq.
The former Liverpool midfielder, who will wear the No 6 shirt at Ajax, has departed the Saudi Pro League after just six months.
The England international was heralded as a flagship signing for the burgeoning league, but after an ill-fated spell, he has joined the Dutch giants on a permanent basis as a free agent on a two-and-a-half year contract.
Arsenal and Manchester United interesting in Joshua Zirkzee
Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.
Zirkzee is an imposing 6ft 4in Dutch striker who came through the Bayern Munich academy. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive two and a half years in front of goal, scoring 18 times for Anderlecht on loan in 2021/22, and notching 10 since joining the Bologna in August 2022.
The Daily Express says Erik ten Hag is keeping a close eye on the forward as he looks to bolster Man Utd’s attacking options.
