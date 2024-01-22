Transfer news LIVE: Kieran Trippier targeted by Bayern Munich, Armando Broja latest plus Arsenal updates
Kieran Trippier is in high demand, as Chelsea set a price for Armando Broja and Kalvin Phillips has suitors across Europe
The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month, but might be start to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.
Kieran Trippier is on the list for clubs like Bayern Munich, although Newcastle United are likely to want to hold onto the player Eddie Howe described as the “heartbeat” of the side.
Kalvin Phillips is a wanted man with Newcastle, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all interested in the out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder, with other clubs also monitoring the situation.
Chelsea are prepared to let Armando Broja leave - but only for a substantial fee of £50m, with Ivan Toney a key name on both the Blues’ and Arsenal’s wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, although the Seagulls have put a high price on the forward, valuing the teenager as over £100m.
Follow the live blog for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.
Latest transfer news
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live transfer blog, keeping you updated with all the latest news, rumours and moves during the January window.
Latest transfer news
First up, here is the latest from Newcastle via PA:
German side Bayern Munich plan to test Newcastle’s resolve by offering a higher bid for 33-year-old defender Kieran Trippier after an initial offer for the England international was rejected, the Guardian reports.
The Magpies have also rejected a loan offer from Atletico Madrid for striker Callum Wilson, according to the Daily Mail.
Latest transfer news
Al-Nassr are believed to have made an offer totalling £21million for Tottenham defender Emerson Royal, the Daily Mail reports, but the Saudi Arabian side have been rebuffed.
Latest transfer news
Now for the man of the weekend, Ivan Toney. He announced his return to football with a goal, albeit a controversial free kick and has been linked with a number of Premier League sides during the window.
The Brentford striker wants to stay with the Bees, according to the Daily Mirror, despite being linked to both Arsenal and Chelsea.
Latest transfer news
According to Fabrizio Romano, Burnley are working on a deal to sign French central defender Maxime Esteve from Montpellier.
The 21-year-old is out of contract at the club in June 2025.
Latest transfer news
Manchester United will send Dan Gore out on loan, just over a year following his training ground bust-up with Anthony Martial, according to the Daily Mirror.
The news comes shortly after the teenager made his Premier League debut for the club on Boxing Day.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies