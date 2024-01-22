Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

As it happenedended1705918651

Transfer news LIVE: Kieran Trippier targeted by Bayern Munich, Armando Broja latest plus Arsenal updates

Kieran Trippier is in high demand, as Chelsea set a price for Armando Broja and Kalvin Phillips has suitors across Europe

Sonia Twigg
Monday 22 January 2024 10:17
Comments
<p>Kieran Trippier could be heading to Germany (Owen Humnphreys/PA)</p>

Kieran Trippier could be heading to Germany (Owen Humnphreys/PA)

(PA Wire)

The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month, but might be start to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.

Kieran Trippier is on the list for clubs like Bayern Munich, although Newcastle United are likely to want to hold onto the player Eddie Howe described as the “heartbeat” of the side.

Kalvin Phillips is a wanted man with Newcastle, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all interested in the out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder, with other clubs also monitoring the situation.

Chelsea are prepared to let Armando Broja leave - but only for a substantial fee of £50m, with Ivan Toney a key name on both the Blues’ and Arsenal’s wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, although the Seagulls have put a high price on the forward, valuing the teenager as over £100m.

Follow the live blog for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.

Recommended

1705916551

Latest transfer news

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live transfer blog, keeping you updated with all the latest news, rumours and moves during the January window.

Sonia Twigg22 January 2024 09:42
1705916623

Latest transfer news

First up, here is the latest from Newcastle via PA:

German side Bayern Munich plan to test Newcastle’s resolve by offering a higher bid for 33-year-old defender Kieran Trippier after an initial offer for the England international was rejected, the Guardian reports.

The Magpies have also rejected a loan offer from Atletico Madrid for striker Callum Wilson, according to the Daily Mail.

Sonia Twigg22 January 2024 09:43
1705917026

Latest transfer news

Al-Nassr are believed to have made an offer totalling £21million for Tottenham defender Emerson Royal, the Daily Mail reports, but the Saudi Arabian side have been rebuffed.

Sonia Twigg22 January 2024 09:50
1705917326

Latest transfer news

Now for the man of the weekend, Ivan Toney. He announced his return to football with a goal, albeit a controversial free kick and has been linked with a number of Premier League sides during the window.

The Brentford striker wants to stay with the Bees, according to the Daily Mirror, despite being linked to both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Sonia Twigg22 January 2024 09:55
1705917626

Latest transfer news

According to Fabrizio Romano, Burnley are working on a deal to sign French central defender Maxime Esteve from Montpellier.

The 21-year-old is out of contract at the club in June 2025.

Sonia Twigg22 January 2024 10:00
1705918651

Latest transfer news

Manchester United will send Dan Gore out on loan, just over a year following his training ground bust-up with Anthony Martial, according to the Daily Mirror.

The news comes shortly after the teenager made his Premier League debut for the club on Boxing Day.

Sonia Twigg22 January 2024 10:17

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in