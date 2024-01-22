Kieran Trippier could be heading to Germany (Owen Humnphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month, but might be start to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.

Kieran Trippier is on the list for clubs like Bayern Munich, although Newcastle United are likely to want to hold onto the player Eddie Howe described as the “heartbeat” of the side.

Kalvin Phillips is a wanted man with Newcastle, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all interested in the out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder, with other clubs also monitoring the situation.

Chelsea are prepared to let Armando Broja leave - but only for a substantial fee of £50m, with Ivan Toney a key name on both the Blues’ and Arsenal’s wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, although the Seagulls have put a high price on the forward, valuing the teenager as over £100m.

