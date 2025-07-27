Transfer news live: Arsenal want Eze after Gyokeres signing, Liverpool ready Isak bid, Man United latest
Latest transfer news and rumours as Arsenal complete the signing of Viktor Gyokeres for up to £64m
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs striking major deals as the summer transfer window nears its final month.
Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal having beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature. The Magpies held firm in their valuation of Alexander Isak who has now requested to ‘explore his options’ away from the club with a move to Liverpool seemingly slipping away.
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo who joins Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack though the manager is still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus as the club also focus on outgoings.
Elsewhere, Arsenal have completed the signing of Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m for the forward. The Gunners have also confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera in defence.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have their sights on a Dutch duo of Xavi Simons and centre-back Jorrel Hato.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Gunners sign centre-back Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia
Arsenal have signed centre-back Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia!
The Spanish defender, 21, turned pro with the La Liga club in 2021 after coming through their academy.
Mosquera then made 90 first-team appearances for Valencia.
He is also able to represent Colombia, having only played for Spain at under-21 level – though he won Olympic gold with the Spanish side last summer.
Manchester City set to re-sign James Trafford
Manchester City will re-sign James Trafford for £27m after the goalkeeper rejected Newcastle to return to his former club.
City, who sold the 22-year-old to Burnley two years ago, activated the matching rights clause they put in that deal when Newcastle agreed a fee with the promoted club.
And Trafford, a long-term target for Eddie Howe, decided against going to St James’ Park in favour of a move to the former Premier League champions.
Trafford will sign a five-year deal, with City possessing the option to extend it for a further season, and personal terms have been agreed.
Man City strike James Trafford deal to add to Newcastle’s frustrating summer
Man Utd told Ollie Watkins is 'not for sale' after initial approach
Manchester United have been firmly rebuffed by Aston Villa after an informal inquiry over a possible move for Ollie Watkins.
United made the inquiry on Thursday evening but were told that Watkins ‘is not for sale’.
Watkins is just one of a few strikers United have looked at along with others including Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.
With a valuation of around £60m, Watkins is one of the cheaper options United are exploring and has proven Premier League quality.
If they do pursue a deal then it will be difficult to convince Villa to part ways with their man.
Arsenal complete Viktor Gyokeres signing
Arsenal have completed the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting, for a final fee of €63m (£55m) with a further €10m to potentially be paid in add-ons (totalling £64m).
The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract.
The purchase marks the end of an 18-month hunt for a number-nine from Arsenal, who have been insistent on signing a goalscorer for the “here and now”.
Gyokeres’ arrival also marks the end of a hard period of negotiations with Sporting, who were insistent on more achievable add-ons. At one point, the deal dragged on and stalled over a potential add-on of €5m.
Viktor Gyokeres signs five-year deal with Arsenal worth up to £64m
Alexander Isak eyes Newcastle exit with Liverpool and Chelsea considering situation
Alexander Isak wants to explore options at other clubs and a transfer away from Newcastle United, potentially throwing Eddie Howe’s summer plans into chaos.
The 25-year-old was not included in last week's friendly defeat to Celtic due to "speculation", and has now not travelled to Singapore for pre-season due to a thigh injury.
And Newcastle have been made aware that Isak is keen to consider his future elsewhere.
Alexander Isak eyes Newcastle exit with Liverpool monitoring situation
Arsenal ramp up bid for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze
Arsenal are aiming to swiftly move to secure Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze once the deal for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is complete.
The Independent understands the Swede is currently in London for his medical, allowing Arsenal to turn their attention to other targets.
Mikel Arteta‘s side are Eze's top choice, as has previously been reported by The Independent, and those close to the player are confident a deal will be done in the next few weeks.
Arsenal are hoping to agree a fee that comes to £60m, rather than the reported £68m clause, although on terms that are also amenable to Palace.
Although there has not yet been any formal contact between the two clubs, the suggestions are that both will be flexible, amid good relations between the two boardrooms.
