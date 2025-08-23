Transfer news live: Eze deal completed, Man Utd in talks over goalkeeper, Isak to Liverpool update
The latest transfers, gossip and rumours as deadline day begins to pull into view
Eberechi Eze is set to complete his move to Arsenal after the Gunners dramatically swooped to beat rivals Tottenham to his signature.
Arsenal will complete a transfer worth £60m and £7.5m in add-ons – pretty much exactly Eze’s release clause - after the boyhood Gunners fan underwent his medical at their training centre on Friday. While Eze is not understood to be registered to play in this afternoon’s game against Leeds, he may make his debut against Liverpool next week. Spurs, meanwhile, are now in a late scramble for a new attacker as the deadline looms.
Alexander Isak’s explosive statement this week accused Newcastle of “broken promises” and “lost trust”, with Liverpool still strongly linked with a move for the Swedish striker. The Reds’ offer of £110m fell short of Newcastle’s valuation and Eddie Howe described Isak’s statement as a “sad moment”.
Elsewhere, Manchester United continue to endure frustration with their goalkeeper situation, and will consider signing Senne Lammens from Belgian side Antwerp, although Manchester City have also been linked with the 23-year-old. Striker Rasmus Hojlund could be on his way to Napoli.
Eddie Howe responds to Alexander Isak’s claim Newcastle broke promises over Liverpool transfer
Eddie Howe has described Alexander Isak’s statement accusing Newcastle of breaking promises over his desired transfer to Liverpool as a “sad moment”.
Newcastle play Liverpool on Monday night and Howe confirmed Isak will not be in his squad with just over a week to go until the window closes.
More here:
Eddie Howe responds to Alexander Isak’s claim Newcastle broke promises over transfer
Man United in talks over highly-rated goalkeeper as Andre Onana decision made
Manchester United are in talks with Antwerp about a £17.3m move for the Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens.
Andre Onana is expected to remain at Old Trafford but Ruben Amorim is advancing in his attempts to add more competition for places.
Man United in talks over highly-rated goalkeeper as Andre Onana decision made
When could Eberechi Eze make his Arsenal debut?
Arsenal fans will likely need to wait a little longer to see Eberechi Eze in action as his move from Crystal Palace was reportedly not finalised in time to meet the Premier League’s deadline for this afternoon’s match against Leeds United.
Eze is on the verge of completing a high-profile move from Crystal Palace to Arsenal, but fans may have to wait another week to see him in action.
When could Eberechi Eze make his Arsenal debut?
Eberechi Eze deal set to be announced
Eberechi Eze has completed all his paperwork ahead of his move to Arsenal but there are reports that his deal from Crystal Palace was not completed before the 12pm registration deadline yesterday.
An announcement could come today, potentially around the 5:30pm match against Leeds at the Emirates, but is expected to come at some stage this weekend.
