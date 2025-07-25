Transfer news live: Arsenal finalise Gyokeres add-ons, Liverpool ready Isak bid, Man United target Watkins
Latest transfer news and rumours as Liverpool close in on the signing of Hugo Ekitike
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs striking major deals as the summer transfer window nears its final month.
Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal having beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature. The Magpies held firm in their valuation of Alexander Isak who has now requested to ‘explore his options’ away from the club with a move to Liverpool seemingly slipping away.
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo who joins Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack though the manager is still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus as the club also focus on outgoings.
Elsewhere, Arsenal have finally made a breakthrough in negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m for the forward, who is expected in London on Friday to finalise the move before linking up with the sqaud in Singapore. The Gunners have also confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera in defence.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have their sights on a Dutch duo of Xavi Simons and centre-back Jorrel Hato.
Liverpool easing off Isak interest?
Liverpool had been in the market and willing to explore options for Alexander Isak but may have since changed their mind.
The Reds were said to be willing to break the British transfer fee for the Newcastle striker but their initial informal inquiries were rebuffed.
They pivoted and struck a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Huge Ekitike who has now joined the Premier League champions in a deal that could reach £79m.
As such, their interest in signing another centre forward has waned in a boost to Newcastle’s hopes of retaining Isak’s services.
Brentford will not sell Wissa
Brentford are determined to keep Yoane Wissa amid strong interest from Newcastle.
The player wants to secure a move to a bigger club but Brentford do not want to sell him after they shipped off Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United for £71m.
Captain Christian Norgaard and head coach Thomas Frank have also left this summer and the club are worried about dismantling their entire teamNewcastle have had a £25m bid rejected by Brentford for Wissa.
Napoli interested in Sterling
Napoli are said to be interested in a surprise move for Raheem Sterling.
The 30-year-old is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans at Chelsea and the Blues want to sell him this summer.
Calcio Mercato report that Napoli have placed Sterling on their shortlist as they look to strengthen in attack and they could secure him for around £20m.
Al Hilal preparing Isak bid
TalkSport report that Saudi Pro League side, Al Hilal, are currently preparing a bid understood to be over £130m for Alexander Isak.
Isak is said to have told Newcastle he wants to explore his options during this transfer window and has been left out of the pre-season squad for their Asia tour.
No offical bids have come in for him yet.
Liverpool had made informal enquiries over Isak and were prepared to spend big money but have since bought Hugo Ekitike.
Newcastle value Isak at £150m.
Bristol City reject Vyner bid
Bristol City are set to reject a £1m bid from Derby for defender Zak Vyner.
The 28-year-old academy graduate, who has made 234 appearances for the Robins, is entering the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate but the offer falls short of City’s valuation.
Luiz wants Juventus exit
Douglas Luiz hasn’t turned up for the start of pre-season training at Juventus in the hopes of securing a move away.
Thats according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who add that the former Aston Villa midfielder’s relationship with Juventus has broken down.
West Ham and Everton are among the clubs interested in bringing Luiz back to the Premier League.
Bayern 'willing to pay up to £70m for Luis Diaz'
Bayern Munich could be willing to pay up to £70m to land Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, reports talkSPORT.
Bayern saw a £58.5m bid for the Colombian rejected by Liverpool and are said to be preparing a new offer.
Liverpool have been clear in their stance that Diaz is not for sale, though Bayern are getting increasingly desperate after seeing their approaches for Nico Williams and Bradley Barcola rebuffed.
It is not known how much Bayern will offer if they return for Diaz, though Liverpool reportedly value him at around £85m.
Shaw open to leaving Man Utd
Luke Shaw is open to leaving Manchester United and is considering a move to Saudi Arabia.
The left-back has been blighted by injuries and may have Patrick Dorgu and Diego Leon ahead of him in the pecking order this year.
The Sun say that Shaw is considering his options and has interest from a number of Saudi clubs.
Ruben Amorim does not want Shaw to leave but United would allow his exit for the right price.
City want Ederson to stay
Manchester City want to keep Ederson despite reports linking the Brazilian with a move to Turkish side Galatasaray.
Reports suggest that Galatasaray are confident of a deal with City and that personal terms are verbally agreed, but the Turkish club are yet to make a formal approach to City.
The same reports touted a fee of around £30m if City were to sell Ederson, with the club also targeting a deal for James Trafford, who they have a £40m buy-back clause for.
Marcus Rashford departs Man Utd as the club legend who was let down
As Marcus Rashford is unveiled as a new Barcelona player, one can’t help but feel that it could have all been so different.
The Manchester-born United fan who netted twice on his debut seemed like a fairytale story, and for a while it was, with the then-18-year-old even playing a part in a major trophy win as Manchester United won a first FA Cup in 13 years that May.
However, fast forward to 2025 and fans and pundits seem to be in unanimous agreement that a loan exit for a once-adored academy product is best for all parties.
