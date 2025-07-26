Transfer news live: Arsenal finalise Gyokeres add-ons, Liverpool ready Isak bid, Man United target Watkins
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs striking major deals as the summer transfer window nears its final month.
Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal having beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature. The Magpies held firm in their valuation of Alexander Isak who has now requested to ‘explore his options’ away from the club with a move to Liverpool seemingly slipping away.
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo who joins Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack though the manager is still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus as the club also focus on outgoings.
Elsewhere, Arsenal have finally made a breakthrough in negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m for the forward, who is expected in London on Friday to finalise the move before linking up with the sqaud in Singapore. The Gunners have also confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera in defence.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have their sights on a Dutch duo of Xavi Simons and centre-back Jorrel Hato.
Liverpool complete signing of Hugo Ekitike after seeing off late Man United interest
Liverpool have bought Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for a deal worth £79m and believe they have brought in a player who could become one of the best forwards in the world.
The Frenchman, whose fee is an initial £69m with a further £10m depending on bonuses, has signed a six-year contract at Anfield after passing a medical.
Liverpool saw off late interest from Manchester United for the 23-year-old, while Newcastle had offered £70m for Ekitike, which Eintracht rejected.
Chelsea and Arsenal battle for Simons
Xavi Simons has made his thoughts clear that he wants to leave RB Leipzig this summer.
Sky Sports say that there is some interest in the midfielder from Premier League clubs and that the player would be open to the move.
Arsenal and Chelsea were the two clubs named but both have been busy scouting out other targets this summer.
Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in Simons but won’t make any moves until later in the transfer window.
Simons’ fee could cost anywhere between €50-65m.
Rodrygo to Liverpool?
Could this really happen?
Foot Mercato in France are reporting that Liverpool have opened talks with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.
The 24-year-old winger is out of favour under Xabi Alonso and could seek a move this summer.
Quite whether the Reds would want to spend big again, following Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz’s arrivals to bolster the front line, is unclear.
L’Equipe also detailed how Rodrygo would “without a doubt” replace Luis Diaz, should the Colombian international leave this summer.
Fulham still interested in Nelson
Fulham are the only club in the Premier League to not make a signing this summer.
But, they remain interested in re-signing Reiss Nelson on loan.
“Talks between the clubs are over a loan deal with a permanent element attached,” reports Sky Sports.
Newcastle’s handling of Alexander Isak transfer saga slammed by club legend Alan Shearer
Newcastle United’s handling of the Alexander Isak transfer saga has been slammed by club legend Alan Shearer.
The former Newcastle striker says the club made themselves look “ridiculous” on Thursday for claiming that Isak was injured amid reports he wants to explore a move away from the club.
Newcastle released a statement on Thursday morning to say the Swede would miss the club’s pre-season tour of Asia due to a minor thigh problem.
Man Utd told Ollie Watkins is 'not for sale' after initial approach
Manchester United have been firmly rebuffed by Aston Villa after an informal inquiry over a possible move for Ollie Watkins.
United made the inquiry on Thursday evening but were told that Watkins ‘is not for sale’.
Watkins is just one of a few strikers United have looked at along with others including Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.
With a valuation of around £60m, Watkins is one of the cheaper options United are exploring and has proven Premier League quality.
If they do pursue a deal then it will be difficult to convince Villa to part ways with their man.
Manchester City set to re-sign James Trafford
Manchester City will re-sign James Trafford for £27m after the goalkeeper rejected Newcastle to return to his former club.
City, who sold the 22-year-old to Burnley two years ago, activated the matching rights clause they put in that deal when Newcastle agreed a fee with the promoted club.
And Trafford, a long-term target for Eddie Howe, decided against going to St James’ Park in favour of a move to the former Premier League champions.
Trafford will sign a five-year deal, with City possessing the option to extend it for a further season, and personal terms have been agreed.
Man City strike James Trafford deal to add to Newcastle’s frustrating summer
Gunners sign centre-back Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia
Arsenal have signed centre-back Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia!
The Spanish defender, 21, turned pro with the La Liga club in 2021 after coming through their academy.
Mosquera then made 90 first-team appearances for Valencia.
He is also able to represent Colombia, having only played for Spain at under-21 level – though he won Olympic gold with the Spanish side last summer.
Viktor Gyokeres finalises £63.8m Arsenal move and will undergo medical on Saturday
Arsenal plan to fly Viktor Gyokeres to Singapore for a medical to finalise his blockbuster move from Sporting CP.
Sources tell The Independent that plans are in place for the Swedish striker to complete his transfer and join the Gunners’ pre-season tour.
Mikel Arteta’s side face AC Milan on Wednesday, which will come too soon for Gyokeres to feature, with the next friendly on Sunday against Newcastle.
Arsenal appear close to finalising details in a protracted transfer saga for Gyokeres, a player who could bring a more ruthless streak to their attack, and the final fee could eventually rise to £63.8m (€73.5m).
Gyokeres could be one of two new additions for Arsenal, with centre-back Cristhian Mosquera set to join.
Arsenal plan to fly Viktor Gyokeres to Singapore for medical to complete move
Alexander Isak eyes Newcastle exit with Liverpool and Chelsea considering situation
Alexander Isak wants to explore options at other clubs and a transfer away from Newcastle United, potentially throwing Eddie Howe’s summer plans into chaos.
The 25-year-old was not included in last week's friendly defeat to Celtic due to "speculation", and has now not travelled to Singapore for pre-season due to a thigh injury.
And Newcastle have been made aware that Isak is keen to consider his future elsewhere.
