Transfer news live: Liverpool out to hijack Gyokeres to Arsenal as Man United make Mbeumo breakthrough
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completing the medical on Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen. Liverpool, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, now turn attention to Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who looks set to complete his deal this week.
Arsenal have agreed to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko a priority - though talks have stalled somewhat. The Gunners have submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres – while Chelsea’s Noni Madueke emerging as a surprise alternative target.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer. Tottenham, meanwhile, had been keen to reunited the forward with Thomas Frank but could switch their attentions to Eberechi Eze.
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds pays emotional tribute to departing Paul Mullin
Ryan Reynolds says he cannot picture Paul Mullin playing in anything other than a Wrexham strip after the striker joined Wigan on loan.
“I can’t imagine seeing Mulls on loan and in another kit,” Reynolds posted on X.
“We wouldn’t be where we are without his heart, skill and work ethic. We love you, SPM (Super Paul Mullin).”
Sporting keeper set for Norwich medical
Sporting goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic is due to undergo a medical with Norwich City today, according to Sky Sports.
Once completed, the 27-year-old will finalise a £2m move to the Championship club as new manager Liam Manning looks to continue his rebuild at Carrow Road.
Sunderland looking to snatch top talent from fellow newly-promoted side
Sunderland have asked Sassuolo about the availability of 26-year-old French winger Armand Lauriente, according to ESPN.
Lauriente was one of the standout players in Serie B last season, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 33 games.
Like Sunderland in England, Sassuolo are newly promoted to Italy's top-flight, winning Serie B last season.
Nico Williams tells Athletic Bilbao which club he intends to leave for
Spanish sensation Nico Williams has told Athletic Bilbao that he fully intends to leave the club to sign for Barcelona.
That’s according to The Athletic, who cite a £50m release clause in his contract.
Barca are also in advanced stages for the signing of Brazilian wonderkid Ze Lucas, who plays in defensive midfield.
Neymar extends contract with Santos
Neymar’s fairytale to boyhood club Santos is not quite over yet after is was confirmed he has renewed his contract until the end of the year.
This was despite links to a return to Europe, with Neymar opting to stay put in Brazill.
Man United take a step closer to signing Mbeumo
Manchester United are moving closer to signing Bryan Mbeumo after Brentford accepted part of their offer.
United returned this week with a second bid, this time of £45m with £15m in add-ons. The initial fee has been agreed, according to the Guardian, and now it is only a matter of haggling over the extras.
Mbeumo is expected to triple his £45k-per-week salary with a move to Old Trafford.
Sunderland target former Chelsea goalkeeper
Sunderland could boost their Premier League survival hopes by signing Marcin Bulka from Nice.
Fabrizio Romano reports that the Black Cats are keen on the former Chelsea and PSG shot-stopper.
Bulka is attracting interest from many clubs, but Sunderland have initiated talks now.
Liverpool size up move for Gyokeres as Arsenal hesitate
Liverpool are interested in competing for the services of Sporting’s wantaway striker Viktor Gyokeres.
That’s according to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, which reports that the Premier League have made an initial enquiry over Sporting’s asking price, thought to be around €80m (£69m).
Manchester United have been strongly linked with Gyokeres this summer after the Swedish international scored 54 goals last season. Arsenal are the only club to have submitted a concrete offer and Gyokeres is reported to prefer a move to the Emirates to Old Trafford, but the Gunners have not returned with an improved bid.
Liverpool’s involvement could now throw Arsenal’s plans into chaos, as Arne Slot seeks to replace Darwin Nunez, a target for Italian champions Napoli.
Arsenal need a No 9 after using midfielders in the position for much of last season, while United are desperate for goalscorers after such a poor campaign, with Rasmus Hojlund likely to depart the club.
Kyle Walker-Peters available for free as he leaves Southampton
Kyle Walker-Peters has left Southampton following the expiry of his contract.
The right-back will be available on a free and has been touted with a return to Tottenham.
Liverpool have the funds to test Newcastle's resolve for Alexander Isak
Liverpool’s active summer transfer window does not seem to be slowing up as they keep hope of signing Newcastle frontman Alexander Isak.
The Times are reporting that despite the arrivals of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and soon-to-be Milos Kerkez for close to £200m, Liverpool still have the funds to test Newcastle’s resolve for the Swede, who bagged 23 Premier League goals last term.
