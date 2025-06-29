The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Chelsea target set for medical in £55m deal as Mbeumo makes Man Utd decision
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Arsenal chiefs are reportedly in talks with Eberechi Eze as the look to bring a striker to the club in this window. The Gunners have already agreed a fee for Brentford captain Christian Norgaard in a surprising move after contract talks with Thomas Partey stalled. They have also agreed to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Arteta wants to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.
Manchester United, meanwhile, have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completed the medical last Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen.
Chelsea are set to sign Jamie Gittens after Borussia Dortmund accepted an offer of £55m for the former England Under-21s winger, who will have a medical, while the Blues are also competing with Newcastle United for Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro. ew
Timothy Fosu-Mensah believes hard work will pay off in long bid to find new club
Timothy Fosu-Mensah is convinced his hard work “won’t go unnoticed” as the former Manchester United defender looks for a new home two years on from playing his last competitive match, reports Simon Peach of PA.
The Ajax youth product made his breakthrough at Old Trafford, where he graduated from the academy and made 30 first-team appearances – a figure that would have been higher were it not for loans and injury.
Timothy Fosu-Mensah believes hard work will pay off in long bid to find new club
Bryan Mbeumo intent on Manchester United move
Brentford are widely reported to have last night rejected a bid of £62.5m for Bryan Mbeumo from Manchester United. It’s the second offer that the London club have knocked back for their forward as they hold out for a bigger fee.
A blow, then, for Manchester United - though The Athletic report that Bryan Mbeumo has told both Brentford and Tottenham, another suitor, that he only desires a move to Manchester United if he is to be sold this summer.
Talks continue.
Chelsea and Newcastle have bids turned down for Brighton's Joao Pedro
Chelsea and Newcastle are battling to sign Brighton’s Joao Pedro, with the Seagulls reportedly turning down two bids for the Brazil forward.
According to the BBC, Brighton want up to £60m for the 23-year-old and neither Chelsea or Newcastle, who are reportedly the clubs interested, have fallen short of that valuation.
Jamie Gittens to have Chelsea medical after £55m offer accepted
Jamie Gittens is set to have a medical at Chelsea after Borussia Dortmund accepted a £55m bid for the English winger.
The 20-year-old has agreed a seven-year contract and the clubs have no agreed terms after negotiations began before the Club World Cup.
Gittens, an England Under-21s international, moved to Dortmund in 2020 after coming through Manchester City’s academy.
