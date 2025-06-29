Why Guardiola's New Man City Tactics Are Genius

The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.

Arsenal chiefs are reportedly in talks with Eberechi Eze as the look to bring a striker to the club in this window. The Gunners have already agreed a fee for Brentford captain Christian Norgaard in a surprising move after contract talks with Thomas Partey stalled. They have also agreed to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Arteta wants to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer.

Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completed the medical last Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen.

Chelsea are set to sign Jamie Gittens after Borussia Dortmund accepted an offer of £55m for the former England Under-21s winger, who will have a medical, while the Blues are also competing with Newcastle United for Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro. ew

