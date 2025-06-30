The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal switch to Ekitike as Sesko talks stall, Liverpool target Guehi, Chelsea agree Pedro deal
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Arsenal chiefs reportedly want Hugo Ekitike after talks over a move for striker Benjamin Sesko have stalled. Mikel Arteta wants to bring a striker to the club in this window but the Gunners have agreed a fee for Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard and have also agreed to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi.
Manchester United, meanwhile, have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer. Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is also on their list of potential additions.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completed the medical last Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen.
Chelsea are set to sign Jamie Gittens after Borussia Dortmund accepted an offer of £55m for the former England Under-21s winger, who will have a medical, while the Blues have agreed to sign Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Timothy Fosu-Mensah believes hard work will pay off in long bid to find new club
Timothy Fosu-Mensah is convinced his hard work “won’t go unnoticed” as the former Manchester United defender looks for a new home two years on from playing his last competitive match, reports Simon Peach of PA.
The Ajax youth product made his breakthrough at Old Trafford, where he graduated from the academy and made 30 first-team appearances – a figure that would have been higher were it not for loans and injury.
Southampton in talks for new striker
Sky Sports News report that Southampton are in advanced talks with FC Koln to sign striker Damion Downs.
The 20-year-old is in the USA international squad and is allegedly the subject of a £6.8m (€8m) bid from Saints.
Martinez in and Onana out at Old Trafford?
Manchester United are willing to let Andre Onana leave if they can sign Emi Martinez from Aston Villa this summer.
The Argentina international is reportedly available for £45m and Ruben Amorim is believed to have made the World Cup winner his first choice, although it would be dependent on another club taking Onana on loan.
Liverpool turn attention to Marc Guehi
With Jarell Quansah set to join Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool have turned their attention to signing England international Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, according to the Mirror.
Guehi, 24, is Liverpool’s first choice to add to their centre-back options but it would mean Liverpool continue their summer spending spree, after an £170m outlay so far.
Arsenal switch sights to Hugo Ekitike
Mikel Arteta has made bringing a striker to the Emirates Stadium his main priority for this summer transfer window but Arsenal have faced issues over the fee of Benjamin Sesko.
Arteta is found of the RB Leipzig forward but the club does not sees his value the same way as the German side and talks have stalled.
German outlet BILD are now reporting that Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is firmly back on Arsenal’s radar.
Arsenal had previously held talks with the 23-year-old but Frankfurts’s €100m (£85m) asking price is higher than that of Sesko’s.
Chelsea agree deal for Brighton's Joao Pedro
Chelsea have agreed a deal with Brighton to sign Joao Pedro.
It is reportedly worth up to £60m and there are agreements all round for the Brazilian to move to Stamford Bridge.
The Brazil international is set to sign a seven-year contract and Brighton have a sell on clause included in the deal.
The 23-year-old is flying to the USA to have a medical and join Chelsea's Club World Cup squad.
Meanwhile, Watford will be due 20 per cent of the profit from the deal after they sold him to Brighton for £35m.
Jamie Gittens to have Chelsea medical after £55m offer accepted
Jamie Gittens is set to have a medical at Chelsea after Borussia Dortmund accepted a £55m bid for the English winger.
The 20-year-old has agreed a seven-year contract and the clubs have no agreed terms after negotiations began before the Club World Cup.
Gittens, an England Under-21s international, moved to Dortmund in 2020 after coming through Manchester City’s academy.
Bryan Mbeumo intent on Manchester United move
Brentford are widely reported to have last night rejected a bid of £62.5m for Bryan Mbeumo from Manchester United. It’s the second offer that the London club have knocked back for their forward as they hold out for a bigger fee.
A blow, then, for Manchester United - though The Athletic report that Bryan Mbeumo has told both Brentford and Tottenham, another suitor, that he only desires a move to Manchester United if he is to be sold this summer.
