Transfer news live: Liverpool to sign Ekitike, Gyokeres to Arsenal delay explained, Man Utd in shock Martinez swoop
Liverpool are closing in on Huge Ekitike while Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke are nearing transfers to Arsenal this window
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Liverpool are in advanced talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike. The former Paris Saint-Germain player has a €100m (£86m) release clause and it is expected that Ekitike would want to make the switch to Anfield and that personal terms could be agreed with the 23-year-old.
Liverpool concentrated their attentions on Ekitike after asking about Alexander Isak but Newcastle have long taken the view their top scorer is not for sale. The Reds have also rejected a £58.5m bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz though the Bundesliga champions are said to be preparing a second offer for the winger.
Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are now in the process of completing a move for the Sweden striker after a breakthrough in talks. It has been similar news regarding Noni Madueke too, with the Chelsea winger undergoing his medical over the weekend.
Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against Tottenham Hotspur over what they believe could be an illegal approach for Morgan Gibbs-White. Manchester United continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo and have made an improved offer for the Brentford forward, though there remains plenty of focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho near the exit door.
Leeds chasing winger Paixao
Leeds are in talks to sign Feyenoord’s Brazilian winger Igor Paixao.
So says Sky Sports, after the 25-year-old plundered 18 goals last season.
Gibbs-White stuck in tug of war
The future of Morgan Gibbs-White remains up in the air after dramatic events last week.
Spurs thought they were closing in on signing the midfielder and were preparing to activate his release clause, when Forest reacted furiously, threatening to sue their Premier League rivals.
Now Givemesport reports that Forest are trying to persuade the 25-year-old England international to commit his long-term future to the club.
Everton submit bid for Douglas Luiz
Everton have submitted a bid to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.
The Brazilian left Aston Villa for Turin last summer but only made 19 league appearances in Serie A after struggling for form and fitness.
Now his former club Villa are reported to want him back, according to Teamtalk, while West Ham are also interested in the 27-year-old.
But Everton appear to be in the driving seat among the Premier League clubs giving pursuit after putting in an offer thought to be worth around £30m.
Wissa prefers Spurs?
Yoane Wissa would prefer to stay in London with former manager Thomas Frank than join Newcastle United.
That’s according to TalkSport, which reports that the 28-year-old Congolese striker – who enjoyed the most prolific season of his career at Brentford in 2024/25 – could follow Bryan Mbeumo out the door this summer.
Mbeumo looks set to join Manchester United, and Wissa is wanted by both Spurs and Newcastle, but Tottenham appear to be the frontrunners, despite spending £60m on Dominic Solanke last summer.
The clause that could help Martinez to Man United
Emiliano Martinez is determined to make the switch from Aston Villa to Manchester United, and he could be in luck after in emerged there is a clause in his contract for a €25m transfer.
That’s according to Clarín, the biggest newspaper in Argentina, via SportWitness, which reports that Man Utd retain strong interest in the goalkeeper.
The clause would be for a full, up-front payment but United would be willing to pay more in order to spread payments out over installments.
Why Gyokeres' transfer to Arsenal is delayed
Viktor Gyokeres is almost certainly on his way to Arsenal, so what’s the hold up? It’s all about the add-ons, as transfer badger Fabrizio Romano explains:
“Gyokeres is fighting to go to Arsenal. But obviously it’s really important to agree on the add-ons. They are really on it on every single hour, every single minute – Arsenal and Sporting are working on this deal. So as soon as it will be agreed guys, I will let you know. But they are still working on the add-ons, showing to you that when on Sunday there were reports of deal done, that was not done, that was simply not done. They agreed the first part of the fee, but not the add-ons. Still working on the add-ons in London.”
Liverpool are in advanced talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike.
The Premier League champions could make the French forward their fourth major summer signing if a deal can be agreed with the Bundesliga club. It is expected that Ekitike would want to make the switch to Anfield and that personal terms could be agreed with the 23-year-old.
The former Paris Saint-Germain player has a €100m (£86m) release clause though it is not yet apparent if Liverpool will trigger it or agree a lower price with Eintracht.
Manchester United have made a third bid for Bryan Mbeumo, raising their offer of up to £70m, including add-ons.
United are willing to pay Brentford an initial £65m for the Cameroon international, with the possibility of a further £5m, depending on how the forward fares at Old Trafford.
Brentford had wanted a sum in excess of the £62.5m United paid Wolves for their first summer signing, Matheus Cunha, noting that Mbeumo scored more Premier League goals than the Brazilian last season.
Arsenal’s history could have been very different without Harry Woods. Without him, there may have been no Herbert Chapman, no trio of league titles in the 1930s, no status as London’s biggest club.
Arsenal narrowly avoided relegation in 1923-24. They only won 12 league games that season. Woods scored in six of them. He was Arsenal’s top scorer.
He also got a mere nine league goals. Which had a renewed pertinence more than a century later when Kai Havertz emulated him: for the first time in 101 years, Arsenal had no player in double figures for league goals.
Man City sign record-breaking £1bn kit deal extension with Puma
Manchester City have struck a £1bn deal with Puma for the biggest kit sponsorship contract in Premier League history.
The 2023 Champions League winners will earn around £100m a year from the sportswear company in a long-term agreement that will last at least a decade.
It marks a big increase on City’s previous deal with Puma, which was signed in 2019 and was worth £65m a year to the former Premier League champions. And it provides a boost to Pep Guardiola’s transfer funds after the City manager has spent around £300m already in 2025 in acquiring eight new signings.
