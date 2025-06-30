Transfer news live: Arsenal given huge Eze boost, medical planned, Guehi to Liverpool update

The Football Review | Episode 1274 | SF 03

The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup, with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.

Arsenal chiefs reportedly want Hugo Ekitike after talks over a move for striker Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres have stalled. Mikel Arteta wants to bring a striker to the club in this window but, in the meantime, the Gunners have planned a medical for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard and have also agreed to pay above the release fee for Martin Zubimendi. Eberechi Eze, a target for rivals Tottenham, is also on their radar.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer. Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is also on their list of potential additions.

Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completed the medical last Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen. Marc Guehi is a top target to join from Crystal Palace.

Chelsea are set to sign Jamie Gittens after Borussia Dortmund accepted an offer of £55m for the former England Under-21s winger, who will have a medical, while the Blues have agreed to sign Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: