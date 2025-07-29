Transfer news live: Liverpool move for Isak, Arsenal close in on Eze, Rodrygo battle, Man United’s £35m bid
Latest transfer news and rumours as Arsenal sign Viktor Gyokeres and Liverpool sell Luis Diaz
The summer transfer window is about to enter its final month with hundreds of millions already splashed on some major signings.
Arsenal have completed the signing of Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m for the forward who was unveiled as a new Gunner during their pre-season match against Newcastle on Sunday. The Gunners have also confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera in defence and they now have their sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.
Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal having beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature. The Reds have also agreed to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich which could challenge the resolve of Newcastle who are holding firm in their valuation of Alexander Isak. Isak has requested to ‘explore his options’ away from the club with a move to Liverpool seemingly the likeliest destination as the Premier League champions aim to strengthen their forward line.
Elsewhere, Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo who joins Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack though the manager is still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus as the club also focus on outgoings.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have their sights on a Dutch duo of Xavi Simons and centre-back Jorrel Hato.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Gibbs-White signs new Forest contract
Morgan Gibbs-White has signed a new three-year contract with Nottingham Forest.
Forest accused Tottenham of making an illegal approach for the midfielder with a £60m bid earlier this month.
Owner Evangelos Marinakis said: "Morgan is a special player – not just in terms of talent, but character and mentality. He represents everything we want this football club to be: he is a winner, talented, ambitious, fearless, and proud.
"There was significant interest from various clubs, but we were determined to build our future with Morgan at the heart of it. I promised our fans we would not only compete, but grow stronger and stronger every season. Today is another big step in that journey."
Newcastle’s handling of Alexander Isak transfer saga slammed by club legend Alan Shearer
Newcastle United’s handling of the Alexander Isak transfer saga has been slammed by club legend Alan Shearer.
The former Newcastle striker says the club made themselves look “ridiculous” on Thursday for claiming that Isak was injured amid reports he wants to explore a move away from the club.
Newcastle released a statement on Thursday morning to say the Swede would miss the club’s pre-season tour of Asia due to a minor thigh problem.
Man Utd told Ollie Watkins is 'not for sale' after initial approach
Manchester United have been firmly rebuffed by Aston Villa after an informal inquiry over a possible move for Ollie Watkins.
United made the inquiry on Thursday evening but were told that Watkins ‘is not for sale’.
Watkins is just one of a few strikers United have looked at along with others including Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.
With a valuation of around £60m, Watkins is one of the cheaper options United are exploring and has proven Premier League quality.
If they do pursue a deal then it will be difficult to convince Villa to part ways with their man.
Liverpool accept €75m Luis Diaz bid from Bayern Munich
Liverpool have accepted a €75m bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz, who asked to leave Anfield and is now set to join the German champions.
The Colombian winger, who is currently in Tokyo with Liverpool on their pre-season tour, will leave on Sunday or Monday to complete the formalities of his move.
Liverpool had long insisted Diaz was not for sale but reluctantly agreed to his request to go.
Liverpool accept €75m Luis Diaz bid from Bayern Munich
Newcastle in talks over Ramsdale
Newcastle United are in talks with Southampton over a move for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
The deal is for a loan with ab option to buy though there has been no official bid just yet.
Personal terms are no thought to be an issue.
The Magpies want to bring in a goalkeeper to challenge Nick Pope for the No.1 spot but missed out on Burnley’s James Trafford as Manchester City activated their buy-back option.
Ramsdale made 30 appearances for the Saints in the Premier League last season before being relegated to the Championship and has three years left on his current deal.
Rodrygo to Liverpool?
Could this really happen? It’s quite possible now.
Foot Mercato in France are reporting that Liverpool have opened talks with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.
The 24-year-old winger is out of favour under Xabi Alonso and could seek a move this summer.
L’Equipe also detailed how Rodrygo would “without a doubt” replace Luis Diaz, should the Colombian international leave this summer and now he has agreed a deal to make the switch to Bayern Munich.
Alexander Isak is seemingly next on Liverpool’s target list but should Newcastle remain firm in their £150m valuation, the Reds could target Rodrygo instead.
Manchester United make offer for Hjulmand
Manchester United have reportedly tabled an offer for Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand.
According to Calciomercato, United have submitted a bid worth €40m (£35m) for the Sporting captain would would reunite with former boss Ruben Amorim should he make the move to Old Trafford.
United have decided to send Toby Collyer out on loan which means there is space in midfield for Hjulmand to slot into.
Sporting wanted any move for Hjulmand to meet his €80m release clause but will apparently settle for a figure closer to €50m.
Liverpool could submit bid for Isak this week
The Daily Mail report that Liverpool are readying to submit an official bid for Alexander Isak this week having boosted their financial power with a deal to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.
Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe, has admitted there was ‘no chance’ Isak would be meeting up with the squad in Asia which gives rise to an expected move away from the club.
The club value Isak at £150m but it will be tough to extract that price out of Liverpool though a high bid - somewhere between £100-£130m - is expected.
The Magpies will need to decide whether it is worth cashing in on Isak or forcing him to stay as he has three years left on his current deal.
Arsenal strike agreement with Eze?
Football365 and French media oulet, Sports Zone report that Arsenal have a reached an agreement with Eberechi Eze over personal terms for a possible transfer to the Emirates stadium.
The Gunners still need to negotiate terms and fees with Crystal Palace but should the clubs come to an understanding Eze will be poised to join Mikel Arteta’s side.
Eze holds a £68m release clause in his contract with the Gunners hoping to negotiate a price closer to £60m.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments