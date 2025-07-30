Transfer news live: Liverpool reach Isak agreement, Arsenal’s Eze stance, Rangers close on Spurs star
Latest transfer news and rumours as Arsenal sign Viktor Gyokeres and Liverpool sell Luis Diaz
The summer transfer window is about to enter its final month with hundreds of millions already splashed on some major signings.
Arsenal have completed the signing of Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m for the forward who was unveiled as a new Gunner during their pre-season match against Newcastle on Sunday. The Gunners have also confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera in defence and they now have their sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.
Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal having beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature. The Reds have also agreed to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich which could challenge the resolve of Newcastle who are holding firm in their valuation of Alexander Isak. Isak has requested to ‘explore his options’ away from the club with a move to Liverpool seemingly the likeliest destination as the Premier League champions aim to strengthen their forward line.
Elsewhere, Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo who joins Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack though the manager is still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus as the club also focus on outgoings.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have their sights on a Dutch duo of Xavi Simons and centre-back Jorrel Hato.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Liverpool 'agree personal terms' with Isak
The Sun is reporting that Liverpool have reached an agreement with Alexander Isak’s team over personal terms for a five-year deal.
The Newcastle striker wants to leave the club this summer and is pushing for an exit with the Premier League champions the most likely destination.
Isak currently earns around £130,000 per week and a move to Liverpool could see that rise to £300,000 pw.
Liverpool have yet to agree a fee with Newcastle but the North East club will demand at least £150m. The Reds believe they could do a deal for £120m instead.
Arsenal refuse to play ball over Eze
Arsenal are not willing to meet Crystal Palace’s demands for Eberechi Eze.
That’s according to The Athletic, which reports that Palace are holding out for more than £60m, as per Eze’s release clause.
Arsenal will only produce a bid if Palace lower their price.
City reject £25m offer from Forest for McAtee
To Manchester, where City have rejected a bid of £25m from Nottingham Forest for midfielder James McAtee.
Sky Sports reports that the 22-year-old is valued far higher by City, where he played regularly at the Etihad last season.
McAtee is expected to leave this City this summer as he goes in search of regular first-team football.
Rangers close in on Spurs' Moore
We start with the news that Rangers are closing in on a loan deal for Tottenham prodigy Mikey Moore.
The 17-year-old broke into Spurs’ first team last season and made some impressive contributions, particularly in their run to Europa League glory.
Now he is set for a season in Glasgow, according to Fabrizio Romano, as Russell Martin plots Rangers’ ascent back to the top of Scottish football.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments