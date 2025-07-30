Transfer news live: Liverpool reach Isak agreement, Arsenal’s Eze stance, Spurs want Palhinha

Why Everybody's WRONG About Arsenal Signing Viktor Gyökeres

The summer transfer window quickly heading towards its conclusion and teams are attempting to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

Arsenal have completed the signings of forward Viktor Gyokeres and now have their sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m but the Gunners are not willing to go that high and negotiations continue.

Liverpool have made plenty of signings this summer and have sold winger Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for £65m. They are interested in bringing Newcastle’s Alexander Isak to the club after he requested to “explore his options” and have reportedly agreed personal terms with the striker. Newcastle value him at £150m but Liverpool will hope to reduce that if they put in an official bid.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season but may need to offload some players. Marcus Rashford has already completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho has seen a move to Juventus stall though he could be set to return to Borussia Dortmund instead.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: