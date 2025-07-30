Transfer news live: Liverpool reach Isak agreement, Arsenal’s Eze stance, Spurs want Palhinha
Latest transfer news and rumours as Liverpool sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich
The summer transfer window quickly heading towards its conclusion and teams are attempting to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.
Arsenal have completed the signings of forward Viktor Gyokeres and now have their sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m but the Gunners are not willing to go that high and negotiations continue.
Liverpool have made plenty of signings this summer and have sold winger Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for £65m. They are interested in bringing Newcastle’s Alexander Isak to the club after he requested to “explore his options” and have reportedly agreed personal terms with the striker. Newcastle value him at £150m but Liverpool will hope to reduce that if they put in an official bid.
Elsewhere, Manchester United are still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season but may need to offload some players. Marcus Rashford has already completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho has seen a move to Juventus stall though he could be set to return to Borussia Dortmund instead.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Chelsea agree deal to sell Felix
Saudi side Al Nassr have agreed a deal worth £43.7m for Chelsea forward Joao Felix.
The 25-year-old is keen on the move and has been given permission to travel to Riyadh for his medical.
The deal means Chelsea will recoup the £45m they paid Atletico Madrid last summer.
Napoli considering Sterling and Grealish?
Sky reports that Napoli are looking at Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish as alternative wing targets, though Bologna's Dan Ndoye remains their priority.
Napoli have already seen a loan with an obligation to buy offer rejected for the Switzerland international, and face competition from Nottingham Forest.
Tottenham preparing bid for Palhinha
Journalist Sebastien Vidal says Tottenham are believed to be preparing bid of around £45m for Bayern Munich’s Joao Palhinha.
The Portuguese was a semi-regular feature for the Bundesliga champions in 2024-25 but was hampered by an injury that kept him out for two months in the middle of the campaign.
Thomas Frank is said to be keen on bringing the 30-year-old defensive midfielder back to the Premier League - he previously spent two years at Fulham - with an offer expected soon.
Ruben Amorim opens door for exiled Manchester United ‘bomb squad’ to return
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim insists the club will not sell unwanted players on the cheap and he is prepared to welcome them back into the fold if necessary.
Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia were left out of the tour of the United States – Marcus Rashford subsequently went on loan to Barcelona – and the so-called “bomb squad” have been training at the club’s Carrington complex.
Marseille swoop for Leeds target Paixao
Marseille have agreed a deal to sign Leeds target Igor Paixao from Feyenoord for £28m plus add-ons.
Sky Sports News says Leeds upped their offer for a second time on Sunday but Marseille matched the bid and the 25-year-old chose to join the French club as they will be playing in the Champions League next season.
Nunez targeted by Milan and Juve
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is reportedly being monitored by AC Milan and Juventus.
Nunez had previously been a target for Napoli, though the Serie A champions chose to sign Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese instead.
Both Milan and Juve are looking for a striker and have shown interest in the 26-year-old, though there have been no contact offers or bids from either club.
Saudi Arabia is still a possible destination too, with Al Hilal among his admirers.
Nunez has three years left on his deal at Liverpool, and it is believed the Reds would want around £70m to secure his sale.
Villa & Newcastle to fight for Calvert-Lewin?
Reports in the UK suggest that Aston Villa, Newcastle and AC Milan are there clubs considering a move for former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The 28-year-old is a free agent after his Everton contract expired, and it is suggested he could be a cost-effective option for both Villa and the Magpies, with both covering only his wages.
Ugarte says United players believe in Amorim
Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte says the players have faith in Ruben Amorim to turn around the club after a terrible 2024/25 season.
"We have to improve things," Ugarte told reporters on their pre-season tour of the United States.
"We are all very motivated, because we believe in the coach, we believe in what he wants and that is very important.
"Last year we made some changes, we changed our coach, we changed our formation.
"You have to have responsibilities when you play for United. Sometimes the connections take time to get to know each other. I already know the league, the rivals, which is important."
Fulham still interested in Nelson
Fulham have made just the one signing this summer having become the last Premier League team to strengthen their squad with the signing of a new goalkeeper.
But, they remain interested in re-signing attacking midfielder Reiss Nelson on loan.
“Talks between the clubs are over a loan deal with a permanent element attached,” reports Sky Sports.
Man City verdict on 100+ charges could be months away with further delays in sight
Club executives and senior football figures believe that the Manchester City case could still go until at least October before the initial outcome, as the controversy threatens to complicate another Premier League season. Some club leaders have even speculated that it might arrive in the campaign's second international break, from 4-18 October, given previous patterns regarding similar cases.
An outcome was expected last season, given that the hearing concluded in early December. It has nevertheless rumbled on into the summer, and means another season faces the weight of potential upheaval and drastic change through possible points deductions.
