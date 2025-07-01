The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal in pole position for Eze, Liverpool get Isak boost and Man United eye Watkins
Follow all the latest transfer news and gossip from the rumour mill
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup, with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Arsenal chiefs reportedly want Hugo Ekitike after talks over a move for striker Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres have stalled. Mikel Arteta wants to bring a striker to the club in this window but, in the meantime, the Gunners have planned a medical for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard and have also agreed to pay above the release fee for Martin Zubimendi. Eberechi Eze, a target for rivals Tottenham, is also on their radar.
Manchester United, meanwhile, have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer. Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is also on their list of potential additions.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completed the medical last Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen. Marc Guehi is a top target to join from Crystal Palace.
Chelsea are set to sign Jamie Gittens after Borussia Dortmund accepted an offer of £55m for the former England Under-21s winger, who will have a medical, while the Blues have agreed to sign Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro.
Jamie Gittens to have Chelsea medical after £55m offer accepted
Jamie Gittens is set to have a medical at Chelsea after Borussia Dortmund accepted a £55m bid for the English winger.
The 20-year-old has agreed a seven-year contract and the clubs have no agreed terms after negotiations began before the Club World Cup.
Gittens, an England Under-21s international, moved to Dortmund in 2020 after coming through Manchester City’s academy.
Bryan Mbeumo intent on Manchester United move
Brentford are widely reported to have last night rejected a bid of £62.5m for Bryan Mbeumo from Manchester United. It’s the second offer that the London club have knocked back for their forward as they hold out for a bigger fee.
A blow, then, for Manchester United - though The Athletic report that Bryan Mbeumo has told both Brentford and Tottenham, another suitor, that he only desires a move to Manchester United if he is to be sold this summer.
Chelsea agree deal for Brighton's Joao Pedro
Chelsea have agreed a deal with Brighton to sign Joao Pedro.
It is reportedly worth up to £60m and there are agreements all round for the Brazilian to move to Stamford Bridge.
The Brazil international is set to sign a seven-year contract and Brighton have a sell on clause included in the deal.
The 23-year-old is flying to the USA to have a medical and join Chelsea's Club World Cup squad.
Meanwhile, Watford will be due 20 per cent of the profit from the deal after they sold him to Brighton for £35m.
Arsenal switch sights to Hugo Ekitike after Benjamin Sesko talks stall
Mikel Arteta has made bringing a striker to the Emirates Stadium his main priority for this summer transfer window but Arsenal have faced issues over the fee of Benjamin Sesko.
Arteta is found of the RB Leipzig forward but the club does not sees his value the same way as the German side and talks have stalled.
German outlet BILD are now reporting that Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is firmly back on Arsenal’s radar.
Arsenal had previously held talks with the 23-year-old but Frankfurts’s €100m (£85m) asking price is higher than that of Sesko’s.
Liverpool turn attention to Marc Guehi
With Jarell Quansah set to join Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool have turned their attention to signing England international Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, according to the Mirror.
Guehi, 24, is Liverpool’s first choice to add to their centre-back options but it would mean Liverpool continue their summer spending spree, after an £170m outlay so far.
Arsenal plan Norgaard medical
Christian Norgaard will become an Arsenal player and a medical is being booked in for the Brentford captain next week.
The Gunners will pay up to £15m for the midfielder including a £10m fee and a further £5m in potential add ons.
Arsenal lead Eberechi Eze race over Tottenham
Fabrizio Romano has an update on the race for Eberechi Eze.
Arsenal are said to be right in the mix to sign the Crystal Palace and England star, and still keen on a deal which could cost £85m.
Eze is reportedly interested in accepting a move to Arsenal.
While the Athletic reports the 27-year-old is among the options being considered, though no contact has been made yet with Crystal Palace.
The Gunners lead the race as no other club has the same level of interest currently, including Tottenham.
