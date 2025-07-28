Transfer news live: Arsenal strike Eze agreement, Liverpool want Isak after Diaz exit, Man United learn Watkins verdict
Latest transfer news and rumours as Arsenal sign Viktor Gyokeres and Liverpool agree deal for Luis Diaz
The summer transfer window is about to enter its final month with hundreds of millions already splashed on some major signings.
Arsenal have completed the signing of Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m for the forward who was unveiled as a new Gunner during their pre-season match against Newcastle on Sunday. The Gunners have also confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera in defence and they now have their sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.
Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal having beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature. The Reds have also agreed to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich which could challenge the resolve of Newcastle who are holding firm in their valuation of Alexander Isak. Isak has requested to ‘explore his options’ away from the club with a move to Liverpool seemingly the likeliest destination as the Premier League champions aim to strengthen their forward line.
Elsewhere, Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo who joins Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack though the manager is still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus as the club also focus on outgoings.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have their sights on a Dutch duo of Xavi Simons and centre-back Jorrel Hato.
Xhaka set to sign for Sunderland
Granit Xhaka is set to join Sunderland from Bayer Leverkusen, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The fee will be €20m, with a contract agreed until 2027.
The move has the “green light from Bayer Leverkusen” despite Erik ten Hag’s recent comments to the contrary.
Joe Gomez leaves pre-season tour injured to leave Liverpool with centre-back dilemma
Joe Gomez has left Liverpool’s pre-season tour with an injury, leaving Arne Slot with just two fit senior centre-backs.
Gomez has an Achilles problem and while Liverpool do not believe it is serious, the Premier League champions sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen last month and are yet to replace the England Under-21 international.
For now, Liverpool, who have retained an interest in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, only have captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as specialist centre-backs.
Newcastle to move on from Wissa?
Yoane Wissa’s proposed move to Newcastle has hit a stumbling block as Brentford have decided they do not want to sell the player, with the Magpies set to move on to other targets according to Sky.
Wissa made it clear to Brentford that he wants to sign for Newcastle, who had a bid rejected and are reportedly willing to pay around £35m for the Congo international.
Wissa is reportedly irritated at Brentford’s refusal to sell, given that last summer he was given assurances that he could leave the club this year. He wants to play in the Champions League and at 28 believes this could be his last chance to do so.
Arsenal strike agreement with Eze?
Football365 and French media oulet, Sports Zone report that Arsenal have a reached an agreement with Eberechi Eze over personal terms for a possible transfer to the Emirates stadium.
The Gunners still need to negotiate terms and fees with Crystal Palace but should the clubs come to an understanding Eze will be poised to join Mikel Arteta’s side.
Eze holds a £68m release clause in his contract with the Gunners hoping to negotiate a price closer to £60m.
Leeds sign Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri as Daniel Farke shores up newly-promoted squad
Leeds have made their seventh summer signing by bringing in Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri from Lyon for an initial €16m (£13.9m).
The fee, which could rise by a further €2m in add-ons, takes Leeds’ summer spending to around £75m as they bolster their squad in a bid to stay in the Premier League.
The 27-year-old joins from Lyon, who he helped reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season in a campaign when he kept 13 clean sheets, after goalkeeper was a problem position for Leeds last season, even as they won the Championship.
Muller decides to continue career
Thomas Muller has decided to continue his playing career and move to the MLS, according to Sky Sports.
LAFC are one of two clubs in the race to sign the German, who left Bayern Munich last season after a 25-year association with the German club.
Napoli interested in Sterling
Napoli are said to be interested in a surprise move for Raheem Sterling.
The 30-year-old is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans at Chelsea and the Blues want to sell him this summer.
Calcio Mercato report that Napoli have placed Sterling on their shortlist as they look to strengthen in attack and they could secure him for around £20m.
Dortmund want Brighton midfielder?
Sky Sports reports that Borussia Dortmund want to sign Brighton midfielder Facundo Buonanotte.
The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Leicester, joined Brighton in 2023 for a fee around £5m.
He has three years left on his contract at the Premier League club, and it is not known what sort of fee Brighton would want.
Chelsea refusing Chukwuemeka loan?
Fabrizio Romano says that Chelsea are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a move for Carney Chukwuemeka.
The German side prefer a loan move for the midfielder but Chelsea want to sell.
The Blues are reportedly sticking to their stance or a permanent transfer or no move at all.
Additional reports suggest that RB Leipzig are also interested in Chukwuemeka, which could help Chelsea as the Blues are interested in the Xavi Simons, who plays for the German club.
Wrexham make surprise move for Eriksen
Wrexham are trying to punch above their weight (slightly) and have approached Christian Eriksen over a potential move.
The Dane is a free agent having left Manchester United at the start of the summer and was impressed by their proposal.
However, Wrexham are in the Championship and are seeking a fourth successive promotion having swept through the lower leagues under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Eriksen hopes to remain at the top level of football whether that is in the Premier League or at one of the top leagues in Europe.
