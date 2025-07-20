Transfer news live: Rashford nears Barcelona switch, Liverpool’s Ekitike offer, Arsenal latest

Why Man United NEED Bryan Mbeumo

The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are now in the process of completing a move after a breakthrough in talks. Noni Madueke was unveiled on Friday, whereas Eberechi Eze remains a target, but Arsenal are set to leave on their pre-season tour of Asia without completing the deal for a new striker.

Manchester United continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo and have now agreed a fee for the Brentford forward with a medical to follow next, while there remains plenty of focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho near the exit door.

Liverpool are in advanced talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike. The former Paris Saint-Germain player has a €100m (£86m) release clause and it is expected that Ekitike would want to make the switch to Anfield and that personal terms could be agreed with the 23-year-old.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: