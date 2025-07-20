The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Rashford nears Barcelona switch, Liverpool’s Ekitike offer, Arsenal latest
Latest transfer news and rumours as Arsenal not expected to finalise Gyokeres deal before squad leaves for pre-season tour
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are now in the process of completing a move after a breakthrough in talks. Noni Madueke was unveiled on Friday, whereas Eberechi Eze remains a target, but Arsenal are set to leave on their pre-season tour of Asia without completing the deal for a new striker.
Manchester United continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo and have now agreed a fee for the Brentford forward with a medical to follow next, while there remains plenty of focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho near the exit door.
Liverpool are in advanced talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike. The former Paris Saint-Germain player has a €100m (£86m) release clause and it is expected that Ekitike would want to make the switch to Anfield and that personal terms could be agreed with the 23-year-old.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Could Jadon Sancho follow Marcus Rashford out of Manchester United?
Also perhaps on the move of the Manchester United exiles is Jadon Sancho - reports in Italy suggest that a deal is near between the Old Trafford club and Juventus, with a figure of just north of £20m mentioned.
Marcus Rashford nears Barcelona switch
We begin with Marcus Rashford, who is close to another loan move away from Manchester United - Barcelona look set to pay the whole of the England international’s considerable salary to take him to La Liga for the entire campaign. Will this be another productive fresh start for Rashford?
Transfer news live
A very good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the summer transfer window. We’ll have all of the latest rumours, done deals and general speculative behaviour throughout the day.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments