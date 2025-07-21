The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal face Gyokeres twist, Mbeumo in Man United medical, Ekitike to Liverpool update
Latest transfer news and rumours as Arsenal not expected to finalise Gyokeres deal before squad leaves for pre-season tour
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are confident of completing a move they could face late competition from Manchester United who are considered a late push for the forward. Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze remains a target, but Arsenal are set to leave on their pre-season tour of Asia without completing the deal for a new striker.
Man Utd continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo and have now agreed a fee for the Brentford forward who will complete a medical. The club is now focused on outgoings as Marcus Rashford looks set for a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus.
Elsewhere, Liverpool are in advanced talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike. The former Paris Saint-Germain player has a €100m (£86m) release clause and it is expected that Ekitike would want to make the switch to Anfield and that personal terms could be agreed with the 23-year-old. Newcastle are also interested in the forward but are prioritising keeping Alexander Isak on the books after the striker has received interest from clubs around Europa.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
The problem with Chelsea’s transfer masterplan
It could be deemed the most successful transfer policy in the global game. Cole Palmer, the flagship coup of Chelsea’s recruitment in the new era, scored twice in the Club World Cup final and was named player of the tournament.
The other goal in the demolition of Paris Saint-Germain went to Joao Pedro: 11 days into his Chelsea career, the Brazilian had already scored twice in the semi-final. The Golden Glove was awarded to the much-maligned Robert Sanchez, the unlikely scourge of PSG’s feared forward line. Of 15 players used in the final, three were academy graduates and the other 12 all bought under the new regime.
Man City star tops Everton’s ambitious £150m summer transfer plans
Manchester City’s James McAtee heads a list of ambitious summer plans for Everton, who can spend up to £150m under the new Friedkin ownership.
David Moyes wants a right-back, a number-six, a number-eight and a right-winger, having already secured Mark Travers as goalkeeper on a £4m deal from Bournemouth.
Other options for Everton are Juventus' Douglas Luiz, Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche and Freiburg's Merlin Rohl in midfield, Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo on the right, and Panathinaikos' Georgios Vagiannidis for right-back.
Liverpool submit Hugo Ekitike offer
Liverpool are hot in pursuit of a new striker - and may just be closing in on their man.
Sky Sports report that an offer of £69m plus add-ons has been sent to Eintracht Frankfurt for Hugo Ekitike.
Will Arsenal face Viktor Gyokeres twist?
Arsenal are said to be closing in on a deal for Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres.
The Gunners were expected to pay a fixed fee of £55m (€63.5m), while add-ons were still being finalised and could reach up to £8.6m (€10m).
However, reports in Portugal say Manchester United have now made a bid for the striker roughly in the same ball park as Arsenals.
Gyokeres is adamant he wants a move to the Emirates Stadium and has been pushing for it this summer but a late twist could see him joining up with his former boss Ruben Amorim instead.
Bryan Mbeumo to complete Manchester United medical
Manchester United have almost got their deal for Bryan Mbeumo over the line.
A £65m plus add ons bid for Mbeumo was accepted by Brentford and the forward will now undergo a medical before Ruben Amorim takes his squad to the USA for their pre-season tour.
The 25-year-old winger is set to become United's third signing of the summer after the arrivals of forward Matheus Cunha and left-back Diego Leon.
Mbeumo, who joined the Bees in 2019 from Troyes, will become Brentford's biggest ever sale.
Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona
Marcus Rashford is seemingly on the move to La Liga both figuratively and literally.
Rashford posted a photo of himself on a private plane with the caption: ‘Downtime’ as rumours abound over an exit from Manchester United.
The forward has interest from Barcelona and looks set to complete a year-long loan move with the Spanish giants who will have an option to buy included in the contract.
Barcelona have allegedly agreed to cover all of Rashford’s £375,000 per week wages and, though United prefer a permanent move, they have agreed to this deal.
