Transfer news live: Arsenal plan Gyokeres medical, Ekitike flies in to join Liverpool, Man United reignite Sesko interest
Latest transfer news and rumours as Liverpool close in on the signing of Hugo Ekitike
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Liverpool are on the verge of signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. A £79m deal has been hashed out for the former Paris Saint-Germain striker, who is on Merseyside to complete a medical. The Reds have beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature after the Magpies held firm over Alexander Isak.
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, joining Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack. The club will now focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford looks set for a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus.
Elsewhere, Arsenal have finally made a breakthrough in negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m after seeing off competition from Man United who considered a late push for the forward. Xavi Simons is also a target, but Chelsea are accelerating their pursuit for the Dutchman and are set to enter club-to-club talks with RB Leipzig.
Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona
Marcus Rashford is seemingly on the move to La Liga both figuratively and literally.
Rashford posted a photo of himself on a private plane with the caption: ‘Downtime’ as rumours abound over an exit from Manchester United.
The forward has interest from Barcelona and looks set to complete a year-long loan move with the Spanish giants who will have an option to buy included in the contract.
Barcelona have allegedly agreed to cover all of Rashford’s £375,000 per week wages and, though United prefer a permanent move, they have agreed to this deal.
Man United sign Mbeumo from Brentford
Manchester United have completed the long-awaited signing of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo for a fee rising to £71million.
Nearly seven weeks after seeing their first offer rebuffed, the Red Devils finally have their man and the 25-year-old has signed a deal until 2030 with the option of a further year.
Mbeumo leaves Brentford for an initial £65m fee that could rise by a further £6m should certain add-on clauses related to team and player be achieved.
Liverpool reach £79m agreement to sign Hugo Ekitike from Frankfurt
Liverpool have agreed a £69m deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign striker Hugo Ekitike.
The fee could rise to £79m if add-ons are triggered and the French forward is set to become their fourth summer signing.
Ekitike will travel to Merseyside for a medical and will sign a six-year deal, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.
Liverpool hope the 23-year-old will be able to fly to Asia to link up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour. Sporting director Richard Hughes has remained behind in England to complete the deal, along with some of Liverpool’s medical staff.
Liverpool entered into advanced talks with Frankfurt last week after making an inquiry with Newcastle for Alexander Isak, who United do not want to sell.
Why Man United could be in pole position for Sesko
Fabrizio Romano has pointed to a key reason why Manchester United could be in pole position to sign Benjamin Sekso, and it is down to their head of scouting, Christopher Vivell.
Vivell is a former part of the Red Bull Group and knows Sesko, who plays for RB Leipzig.
United have made no official contact with Leipzig yet, but there is interest.
What is really going on inside the confusing Alexander Isak transfer saga?
Newcastle United may be insistent that Alexander Isak is not for sale, and Eddie Howe may be cautiously asserting his confidence that the Swede will “be here at the start of the season”, but there is a lot more uncertainty within the club. Many are worried. A feeling is growing that Isak’s head has been turned, with that accentuated by the club’s frustrations in the transfer market. The 25-year-old is coming into his prime, and just qualifying for the Champions League is no longer enough.
No matter what else Howe says, it is hardly encouraging that the manager admits he has “to send him home” from a pre-season friendly “due to the speculation around him”. That is a strange and conspicuous decision in such circumstances. Some teammates won’t even be drawn on his future. There were still other alarm-bell lines from Howe, even as he maintained Isak is “happy at Newcastle”. Among them were “I respect a player’s career and how short it is”.
Breakthrough! Arsenal set to seal Gyokeres
We start with some of yesterday’s biggest news...
Arsenal have made a major breakthrough in their negotiations for Viktor Gyokeres, finally agreeing a fee with Sporting CP, who fought hard for what they considered a fair price.
Arsenal have agreed to a package worth up to £63m for the Swedish forward. Their long search for a No9 is nearly over.
