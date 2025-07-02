The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal close in on Gyokeres as Liverpool given boost in pursuit of Guehi
Follow all the latest transfer news and gossip from the rumour mill
The summer transfer window is ramping up as Premier League clubs look to add to their squads.
Arsenal are looking to beat Tottenham to Eberechi Eze and reports say they have a clean run at signing the Crystal Palace star – but they want to pay below his release clause. The Gunners continue to be linked with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, and it appears the latter is now pushing for a move to London. In the meantime, Arsenal have planned a medical for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard and agreed to pay above the release fee for Martin Zubimendi.
Manchester United, meanwhile, have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer. Sporting’s Gyokeres is also on their list of potential additions, while Ollie Watkins has latterly emerged as a target.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completed the medical last Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen. Marc Guehi is on their wishlist to join from Crystal Palace.
Chelsea are set to sign Jamie Gittens after Borussia Dortmund accepted an offer of £55m for the former England Under-21s winger, who will have a medical, while the Blues have agreed to sign Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Arsenal lead Eberechi Eze race over Tottenham
Arsenal are also still chasing Eberechi Eze. Fabrizio Romano reports that they are right in the mix to sign the Crystal Palace and England star, and still keen on a deal which could cost £85m.
Eze is reportedly interested in accepting a move to Arsenal, though the Athletic report the 27-year-old is among the options being considered, though no contact has been made yet with Crystal Palace.
The Gunners lead the race as no other club has the same level of interest currently, including Tottenham.
Arsenal close in on Viktor Gyokeres
There is big news coming out of Paris, with L’Equipe suggesting that Viktor Gyokeres has informed Sporting CP of a desire to leave Lisbon for London and a move to Arsenal. Gyokeres has widely been reported to have told his Portuguese employers that he wishes to leave this summer, and it appears Mikel Arteta’s side are his preference.
Transfer news live
A very good morning and welcome back to the rumour mill, which as churned out yet more speculation as the transfer window rolls on. We’ll have all of the latest throughout the day.
Arsenal lead Eberechi Eze race over Tottenham
Fabrizio Romano has an update on the race for Eberechi Eze.
Arsenal are said to be right in the mix to sign the Crystal Palace and England star, and still keen on a deal which could cost £85m.
Eze is reportedly interested in accepting a move to Arsenal.
While the Athletic report the 27-year-old is among the options being considered, though no contact has been made yet with Crystal Palace.
The Gunners lead the race as no other club has the same level of interest currently, including Tottenham.
Goalkeeper Danny Ward returns to hometown club Wrexham
Former Liverpool and Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward has completed an emotional return to his hometown club Wrexham.
The 32-year-old, who was born in the Welsh city and came through the club's academy between 2007 and 2012, has joined on a free transfer after agreeing a two-year deal.
Ward was a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Leicester and joins the club owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney following their promotion to the Championship.
He said: "It's an exciting time and an amazing feeling to be back at the club.
"I'm forever grateful for the opportunity that the club gave me at an early age and I hope I can repay that."
Gyokeres gives Sporting ultimatum
Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly told Sporting that he has no desire to play for the club again and will not be returning for pre-season training.
Gyokeres has had interest from Manchester United and Arsenal but the Portuguese club are holding out for the right price.
The forward is now trying to force a move having also informed president Frederico Varandas that he wants a new challenge, Lisbon outlet A Bola believe.
Arsenal switch sights to Hugo Ekitike after Benjamin Sesko talks stall
Mikel Arteta has made bringing a striker to the Emirates Stadium his main priority for this summer transfer window but Arsenal have faced issues over the fee of Benjamin Sesko.
Arteta is found of the RB Leipzig forward but the club does not sees his value the same way as the German side and talks have stalled.
German outlet BILD are now reporting that Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is firmly back on Arsenal’s radar.
Arsenal had previously held talks with the 23-year-old but Frankfurts’s €100m (£85m) asking price is higher than that of Sesko’s.
Man United and Juve locked in Sancho talks
Juventus remain in negotiations with Manchester United over a deal to sign Jadon Sancho.
Chelsea opted against a permanent deal for the English winger, but Sky Sports claim Sancho could head to Turin.
United are after a fee of £25m, the same figure Chelsea opted against paying. While Sancho’s wages are thought to play a role in clubs’ willingness to pay the asking price.
Liverpool turn attention to Marc Guehi
With Jarell Quansah set to join Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool have turned their attention to signing England international Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, according to the Mirror.
Guehi, 24, is Liverpool’s first choice to add to their centre-back options but it would mean Liverpool continue their summer spending spree, after an £170m outlay so far.
Arsenal plan Norgaard medical
Christian Norgaard will become an Arsenal player and a medical is being booked in for the Brentford captain next week.
The Gunners will pay up to £15m for the midfielder including a £10m fee and a further £5m in potential add ons.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments