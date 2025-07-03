The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Liverpool chase Guehi, Man Utd want Watkins, Gyokeres agrees Arsenal deal?
Follow all the latest transfer news and gossip from the rumour mill
The summer transfer window is ramping up as Premier League clubs look to add to their squads.
Arsenal are looking to beat Tottenham to Eberechi Eze and reports say they have a clean run at signing the Crystal Palace star – but they want to pay below his release clause. The Gunners continue to be linked with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, and it appears the latter is now pushing for a move to London. In the meantime, Arsenal have planned a medical for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard and agreed to pay above the release fee for Martin Zubimendi.
Manchester United, meanwhile, have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer. Sporting’s Gyokeres is also on their list of potential additions, while Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins has latterly emerged as a target.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah has joined Bayer Leverkusen in a £35m deal meaning the Reds have turned their sights on Marc Guehi as his replacement.
Chelsea are set to sign Jamie Gittens after Borussia Dortmund accepted an offer of £55m for the former England Under-21s winger, who will have a medical, while the Blues have confirmed to signing of Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro.
Hurzeler on keeping Mitoma
Brighton boss, Fabian Hurzeler, told Sky Sports News:
"We try to keep our best players. Mitoma played a great last season but it's only because we as a club worked together. Then you can shine as individuals.
“It's the most important that all the players try to understand that. Mitoma understood it the last season.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing him back [on Thursday for pre-season]. That's the plan. We look forward to continue working with him, to try to improve him because I still think his limit is not reached yet.
"That's our job, his job the job of the whole club to get the best potential out of the players and that's what we're looking for in the pre-season. I'm sure he will be an important part of us."
Mitoma wants to stay at Brighton
Kaoru Mitoma has been linked with moves away from Brighton this summer but the winger is happy where he is.
The Seagulls plan to reward Mitoma with a new contract.
Liverpool stance on new centre-back revealed after Jarell Quansah joins Bayer Leverkusen for £35m
Jarell Quansah has become Bayer Leverkusen’s club record signing after completing his move from Liverpool.
The 22-year-old defender has joined the 2024 German champions for an initial £30m with a fee rising to £35m (€41m) with easily achievable add-ons.
Liverpool also have a buyback clause if they want to bring Quansah back to Anfield in the future, which they hope will give them the best of both worlds as the build on a title-winning season last term.
Liverpool stance on new centre-back revealed after Jarell Quansah exit confirmed
Arsenal lead Eberechi Eze race over Tottenham
Arsenal are also still chasing Eberechi Eze. Fabrizio Romano reports that they are right in the mix to sign the Crystal Palace and England star, and still keen on a deal which could cost £85m.
Eze is reportedly interested in accepting a move to Arsenal, though the Athletic report the 27-year-old is among the options being considered, though no contact has been made yet with Crystal Palace.
The Gunners lead the race as no other club has the same level of interest currently, including Tottenham.
Palace searching for possible Guehi replacements?
It appears Crystal Palace may be contingency planning if Marc Guehi does leave.
A Bola, the Portuguese outlet, suggest a £47m agreement has been reached for Ousmane Diomande, who was a key part of the best defence in the Primeira Liga with Sporting last season.
Liverpool continue pursuit of Marc Guehi
Liverpool’s busy window looks set to continue with Arne Slot now hot in pursuit of a new centre-half.
Marc Guehi appears to be the top candidate to become Virgil van Dijk’s new defensive partner with the future of Ibrahima Konate in doubt and Jarell Quansah bound for Bayer Leverkusen.
Viktor Gyokeres agrees deal with Arsenal?
There is big news coming out of Paris, with L’Equipe suggesting that Viktor Gyokeres has informed Sporting CP of a desire to leave Lisbon for London and a move to Arsenal.
Gyokeres has widely been reported to have told his Portuguese employers that he wishes to leave this summer, and it appears Mikel Arteta’s side are his preference.
According to transfer specialist Nicolo Schira, via the Standard, the striker now has an agreement in principle on a five-year contract with Arsenal until 2030.
Antoine Semenyo signs new Bournemouth contract
Staying where he is, it seems, is Antoine Semenyo - the forward has been connected with a host of clubs early in this summer window but Bournemouth have tied him down to a new deal until 2030.
Could bids yet still come for the Ghanaian? Of course, but the club’s position is now far stronger.
Ollie Watkins emerges as Manchester United transfer target
With the future of Rasmus Hojlund far from certain, and Viktor Gyokeres potentially pricey, Manchester United have made Ollie Watkins a transfer target, according to The Athletic.
