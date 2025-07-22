The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Man Utd ‘hijack’ Arsenal’s Gyokeres bid, Sesko boost, Isak to Liverpool update
Latest transfer news and rumours as Liverpool close in on the signing of Hugo Ekitike
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Liverpool are on the verge of signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. A £79m deal has been hashed out for the former Paris Saint-Germain striker, who is on Merseyside to complete a medical. The Reds have beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature after the Magpies held firm over Alexander Isak
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, joining Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack. The club will now focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford looks set for a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus.
Elsewhere, Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are confident of completing a move they could face late competition from Man United who are considered a late push for the forward. Xavi Simons is also a target, but Chelsea are accelerating their pursuit for the Dutchman and are set to enter club-to-club talks with RB Leipzig.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Tottenham in talks for Joao Palhinha?
Joao Palhinha didn’t have the season he had hoped for after leaving Fulham for Bayern Munich - could a move back to London be on the cards for the Portuguese midfielder?
Reports in Germany suggest Thomas Frank is keen, though a mooted fee of £26m may be steep.
Hamburg loan Bayern keeper Peretz
Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is joining promoted Hamburger SV from Bayern Munich on loan for next season.
"Daniel has continued to develop at FC Bayern over the past two years, and we are very pleased with him," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said Monday. "He has really good skills and an outstanding character. He's always reliable in our goalkeeping team led by Manuel Neuer. Now he'll gain further experience and plenty of Bundesliga minutes at Hamburger SV."
That's not a given, as established goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes is a club favorite at Hamburg after helping it to promotion last season. The 32-year-old Heuer Fernandes showed he's in fine form with several saves in a friendly game at Austrian team Sturm Graz on Saturday.
The 25-year-old Peretz made seven competitive appearances for Bayern since joining from Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2023, but found it hard to break through with Neuer still preferred as No. 1 and Bayern signing the 21-year-old Jonas Urbig from Cologne in January.
Peretz has also played seven games for Israel.
Man City star tops Everton’s ambitious £150m summer transfer plans
Manchester City’s James McAtee heads a list of ambitious summer plans for Everton, who can spend up to £150m under the new Friedkin ownership.
David Moyes wants a right-back, a number-six, a number-eight and a right-winger, having already secured Mark Travers as goalkeeper on a £4m deal from Bournemouth.
Other options for Everton are Juventus' Douglas Luiz, Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche and Freiburg's Merlin Rohl in midfield, Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo on the right, and Panathinaikos' Georgios Vagiannidis for right-back.
The problem with Chelsea's masterplan
Senior football reporter Richard Jolly writes:
“It could be deemed the most successful transfer policy in the global game. Cole Palmer, the flagship coup of Chelsea’s recruitment in the new era, scored twice in the Club World Cup final and was named player of the tournament.
The other goal in the demolition of Paris Saint-Germain went to Joao Pedro: 11 days into his Chelsea career, the Brazilian had already scored twice in the semi-final. The Golden Glove was awarded to the much-maligned Robert Sanchez, the unlikely scourge of PSG’s feared forward line. Of 15 players used in the final, three were academy graduates and the other 12 all bought under the new regime.”
Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona
Marcus Rashford is seemingly on the move to La Liga both figuratively and literally.
Rashford posted a photo of himself on a private plane with the caption: ‘Downtime’ as rumours abound over an exit from Manchester United.
The forward has interest from Barcelona and looks set to complete a year-long loan move with the Spanish giants who will have an option to buy included in the contract.
Barcelona have allegedly agreed to cover all of Rashford’s £375,000 per week wages and, though United prefer a permanent move, they have agreed to this deal.
Liverpool reach £79m agreement to sign Hugo Ekitike from Frankfurt
Liverpool have agreed a £69m deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign striker Hugo Ekitike.
The fee could rise to £79m if add-ons are triggered and the French forward is set to become their fourth summer signing.
Ekitike will travel to Merseyside for a medical and will sign a six-year deal, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.
Liverpool hope the 23-year-old will be able to fly to Asia to link up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour. Sporting director Richard Hughes has remained behind in England to complete the deal, along with some of Liverpool’s medical staff.
Liverpool entered into advanced talks with Frankfurt last week after making an inquiry with Newcastle for Alexander Isak, who United do not want to sell.
Aubameyang exits Al-Qadsiah
Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the Saudi club on Thursday, having scored 21 goals in 36 matches in all competitions in his one season at Al-Qadsiah.
Italian striker Mateo Retegui has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah from Atalanta, both clubs said on Monday, with Italian media reports saying last season's Serie A top scorer has signed a four-year contract.
No financial details were released, but Italian media said that the fee paid is in the region of 65 million euros ($76.01 million) which would make Retegui the most expensive Italian player.
Retegui spent just one season at Atalanta, signing from Genoa as a replacement for the injured Gianluca Scamacca, and went on to score 25 league goals to help the club to a third-place finish.
"The Percassi family, the Pagliuca family and the entire Nerazzurri club sincerely thank Mateo for the extraordinary contribution he made last season and wish him the best for the continuation of his sporting career and for his future," the club said in a statement.
The Argentine-born Retegui qualified to play for Italy through his grandparents, and was called up by Roberto Mancini in 2023, scoring on his debut in a 2-1 defeat by England. The 26-year-old has six international goals in 20 appearances.
Mbeumo a 'perfect fit' for United's plans
Director football Jason Wilcox said: "Bryan's goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional, his remarkable consistency has put him amongst the most productive players in England for the last three seasons.
"Bryan's belief in our project and determination to join the club confirmed that he was the perfect fit for Manchester United and the culture that we are developing.
"We are delighted to have secured another one of our primary targets ahead of the pre-season tour. The experience in the US will be the perfect opportunity for Bryan to work with Ruben and his new team-mates as we prepare for an exciting season ahead."
Mbeumo: 'I'm joining my dream club'
"As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up," the Cameroon international said.
"My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.
"Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies."
