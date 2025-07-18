Transfer news live: Gyokeres to Arsenal update, Mbeumo set for Man United medical, Liverpool close in on Ekitike

Why Man United NEED Bryan Mbeumo

The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres have stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are now in the process of completing a move for the Sweden striker after a breakthrough in talks. It has been similar news regarding Noni Madueke too, with the Chelsea winger undergoing his medical over the weekend whereas Eberechi Eze remains a target.

Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against Tottenham Hotspur over what they believe could be an illegal approach for Morgan Gibbs-White. Manchester United continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo and have now reportedly agreed a fee for the Brentford forward, while there remains plenty of focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho near the exit door.

Liverpool are in advanced talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike. The former Paris Saint-Germain player has a €100m (£86m) release clause and it is expected that Ekitike would want to make the switch to Anfield and that personal terms could be agreed with the 23-year-old.

Liverpool concentrated their attentions on Ekitike after asking about Alexander Isak but Newcastle have long taken the view their top scorer is not for sale. The Reds have also rejected a £58.5m bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz though the Bundesliga champions are said to be preparing a second offer for the winger.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: