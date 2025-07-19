The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Gyokeres to Arsenal update, Mbeumo set for Man United medical, Liverpool close in on Ekitike
Latest transfer news and rumours as Arsenal not expected to finalise Gyokeres deal before squad leaves for pre-season tour
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are now in the process of completing a move after a breakthrough in talks. Noni Madueke was unveiled on Friday, whereas Eberechi Eze remains a target, but Arsenal are set to leave on their pre-season tour of Asia without completing the deal for a new striker.
Manchester United continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo and have now agreed a fee for the Brentford forward with a medical to follow next, while there remains plenty of focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho near the exit door.
Liverpool are in advanced talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike. The former Paris Saint-Germain player has a €100m (£86m) release clause and it is expected that Ekitike would want to make the switch to Anfield and that personal terms could be agreed with the 23-year-old.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Ederson set to leave Manchester City?
Galatasaray want to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and the Brazilian is reportedly weighing up the offer to join the Turkish club.
Ederson, 32, has a year remaining on his contract at hit out at “fake news” over reports linking him to Saudi Arabia earlier this summer.
Liverpool in advanced talks to sign Hugo Ekitike with release clause set
Liverpool are in advanced talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike.
The Premier League champions could make the French forward their fourth major summer signing if a deal can be agreed with the Bundesliga club. It is expected that Ekitike would want to make the switch to Anfield and that personal terms could be agreed with the 23-year-old.
The former Paris Saint-Germain player has a €100m (£86m) release clause though it is not yet apparent if Liverpool will trigger it or agree a lower price with Eintracht.
Why Manchester United had to wait to wait to sign Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Bryan Mbeumo after agreeing a £71m deal with Brentford for the forward.
United have committed to pay £65m, with the possibility of a further £6m in add-ons, as Mbeumo is set to become Ruben Amorim’s biggest buy at Old Trafford.
The forward, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, was also a target for Newcastle and Tottenham but made it clear his preference was to go to Old Trafford. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue and he may be able to join United in time for their pre-season tour of the United States.
Man United finally agree Bryan Mbeumo deal after Brentford’s Cunha wish
Noni Madueke bids farewell to Chelsea after completing Arsenal move
Noni Madueke has said his goodbyes to Chelsea after completing a £48m summer transfer to London rivals Arsenal.
The 23-year-old winger joined the Blues from PSV Eindhoven in 2023 and played 92 times for Chelsea, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists.
He won the Conference League with Chelsea last season and also featured in their successful Club World Cup campaign in June.
The winger, who has signed a five-year deal with the Gunners that runs to June 2030, thanked his former teammates and manager before claiming he leaves Chelsea with “love and admiration”.
Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal delayed
Arsenal are not expected to complete a deal for Viktor Gyokeres before the squad leaves for its pre-season tour of Asia this weekend, according to the Times.
Arsenal are expected to pay Sporting €63m guaranteed over instalments, with another €10m subject to add-ons.
Sporting climbed down from asking for a guaranteed €70m over changes of terms on issues like the payment of agent commissions.
However, talks continue over the nature of the add-ons, with Sporting’s representatives flying to London to complete the deal with Arsenal.
