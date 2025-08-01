Transfer news live: Liverpool formulate £120m Isak bid, Arsenal’s Eze deadline, Man United’s Sesko plan
Latest transfer news and rumours as Man United and Arsenal look to raise funds in latter stages of window
Tottenham have advanced talks with Bayern Muninch to bring Joao Palhinha back to the Premier League and give Thomas Frank’s side a midfield boost while Arsenal are aiming to bolster their forward line by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m which is the amount of Eze’s release clause but the Gunners are running out of time to trigger it.
Manchester United are hopeful of securing a No.9 and are talking with RB Leipzig over a move for Benjamin Sesko. On the sales front, Jadon Sancho could be set to return to Borussia Dortmund and United are in talks with Chelsea and Aston Villa over Alejandro Garnacho.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in bringing Newcastle’s Alexander Isak to the club after he requested to “explore his options” and have reportedly agreed personal terms with the striker. Newcastle value him at £150m but Liverpool will hope to reduce that if they put in an official bid.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Everton plot shock move for Man City forward Jack Grealish
Everton are aiming to secure a loan deal for Jack Grealish, although any negotiation depends on whether Manchester City will accept a "deluxe" temporary agreement or push for a permanent sale.
The 29-year-old has been frozen out of Pep Guardiola's squad, having not been taken to the Club World Cup, and is free to look at other options.
Leipzig using Ekitike fee as benchmark?
Reports from Germany suggest that RB Leipzig will use the fee Liverpool paid for Hugo Ekitike as a reference point for their valuation of Benjamin Sesko this summer.
Ekitike completed a £79m move to Liverpool earlier in the window, with Leipzig expected to demand a similar sort of fee for their Slovenian striker, who is a target of Newcastle and Man Utd.
Nottingham Forest signs Dan Ndoye
Nottingham Forest have signed Dan Ndoye from Bologna in a deal worth £34m.
The winger joins on a five-year contract after Forest fought off interest from Napoli for the Swiss international.
The 24-year-old scored eight goals and provided four assists in 30 Serie A appearances last season.
Spurs in advanced talks with Bayern Munich over Joao Palhinha
Tottenham are in advanced talks with Bayern Munich over the loan signing of Joao Palhinha says Sky Sports News.
Spurs have apparently also negotiated an option to buy in the deal. Should the deal go through Palhinha would return to the Premier League just one year after he joined Bayern from Fulham for a fee worth up to £47.4m.
The 30-year-old midfielder made 25 appearances across all competitions for Bayern last season, including 17 outings in the Bundesliga.
Liverpool 'agree personal terms' deal with Isak
The Sun is reporting that Liverpool have reached an agreement with Alexander Isak’s team over personal terms for a five-year deal.
The Newcastle striker wants to leave the club this summer and is pushing for an exit with the Premier League champions the most likely destination.
Isak currently earns around £130,000 per week and a move to Liverpool could see that rise to £300,000 pw.
Liverpool have yet to agree a fee with Newcastle but the North East club will demand at least £150m. The Reds believe they could do a deal for £120m instead.
Arsenal know Eze release clause deadline
This rumour feels very similar to Arsenal’s failed pursuit of Benjamin Sesko.
The Gunners have a price in mind and will not go past it. What that price is cannot be said but it seems to be lower than the £60m release clause Crystal Palace are waiting to be triggered.
The Gunners are in no hurry having already strengthened their forward line with Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke.
For his part, Eze is said to be keen on the move and has told his agents, who are in contact with Arsenal, that he is tempted by the opportunity.
Eze’s release clause expires before the start of the season on August 16, though it is believed Palace will keep their price the same after the expiry deadline passes.
Man Utd exploring swap deals with Chelsea and Aston Villa for Garnacho
Sticking with United, the club have spoken to both Chelsea and Aston Villa about Alejandro Garnacho, as well as the possibility of players such as Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins going the other way.
United's PSR pressures are well known, meaning they are investigating deals where players go both ways. The club want an athletic number-six and a goalkeeper, with the potential order of signings dependent on opportunities and sales.
Chelsea's interest in Garnacho is long-standing, but there is one main obstacle as regards any potential trade. While the Stamford Bridge hierarchy value Jackson at £80m, they don't want to pay more than £30m for Garnacho.
Manchester United in talks over Sesko
We start at Old Trafford where Manchester United have opened talks with RB Leipzig over a move for 22-year-old Benjamin Sesko.
Leipzig have set an asking price of €75m (£64.6m) plus add-ons for Sesko which means it could be an expensive move for United.
They’d be taking a gamble on the youngster who only has experience of the Bundesliga and no doubt the club would want to negotiate that fee.
Leipzig are in a strong position with Sesko having four years to run on his contract and did not budge in negotiations with Arsenal earlier in the window.
United are also interested in Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins but have been told he is not for sale.
Transfer news live
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments