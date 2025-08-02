Transfer news live: Son set to leave Tottenham, Isak future uncertain after Newcastle reject Liverpool bid

Howe admits Isak situation 'far from ideal' after Newcastle reject Liverpool bid for disgruntled striker

Tottenham captain Son Heung-Min is set to leave north London after a decade with the club, announcing the news in an emotional press conference ahead of the pre-season friendly against Newcastle in his native South Korea. “It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career,” he told reporters, but “I need a new environment to push myself.”

Tottenham are in advanced talks with Bayern Muninch to bring Joao Palhinha back to the Premier League and give the side a midfield boost while Arsenal are aiming to bolster their forward line by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m which is the amount of Eze’s release clause but the Gunners are running out of time to trigger it.

Newcastle United have rejected Liverpool‘s first bid for Alexander Isak as the summer’s biggest transfer saga takes another turn, with manager Eddie Howe saying the situation is “far from ideal”. The Reds have now made a formal approach for the Sweden striker but have seen a bid believed to be in excess of £100m turned down, with the Magpies valuing him at £150m. Though Newcastle are trying to tie Isak to a new contract that includes a release clause, he is believed to be keen on the move.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are hopeful of securing a No.9 and are talking with RB Leipzig over a move for Benjamin Sesko. On the sales front, Jadon Sancho could be set to return to Borussia Dortmund and United are in talks with Chelsea and Aston Villa over Alejandro Garnacho.

