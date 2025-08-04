Transfer news live: Man Utd battle Newcastle for Sesko, Liverpool’s Isak bid, Son to leave Spurs

Joao Palhinha - Tottenham's new defensive demon

Newcastle United remain in the headlines due to the interest in striker Alexander Isak. The 25-year-old has been trying to force a move away from the club amid ongoing interest from Liverpool but Newcastle are holding out for a massive fee having rejected Liverpool‘s first bid. Manager Eddie Howe says the situation is “far from ideal”.

Nevertheless the club are searching for a potential replacement and have made a bid fo RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko which was deemed not good enough by the German side. To make matters worse, Manchester United, who are hopeful of securing a No.9 of their own, are willing to match the bid with improved add ons meaning the two clubs will battle it out over the closing days of the window.

Elsewhere, Tottenham captain Son Heung-Min is set to leave north London after a decade with the club, announcing the news in an emotional press conference ahead of the pre-season friendly against Newcastle in his native South Korea while Arsenal are aiming to bolster their forward line by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m which is the amount of Eze’s release clause but the Gunners are running out of time to trigger it.

