Transfer news live: Arsenal hijack Eze deal, Newcastle’s Wissa bid rejected, Chelsea to sign Enciso, Isak latest
The latest transfers, gossip and rumours as deadline day begins to pull into view
Arsenal are set to steal Eberechi Eze from Tottenham’s grasp after acting decisively following a major injury blow to Kai Havertz. The Gunners moved quickly after the news that Havertz damaged his knee in their win over Manchester United, and look set to complete a transfer worth around £68m including add-ons, leaving their north London rivals still searching for a new attacker as the deadline looms. Manchester City winger Savinho remains a target for Spurs.
Alexander Isak’s explosive statement this week accused Newcastle United of “broken promises” and “lost trust”, with Liverpool still strongly linked with a move for the Swedish striker. The Reds’ offer of £110m fell short of Newcastle’s valuation and the North East club issued a statement of their own saying conditions for a sale were unlikely to be met before the transfer window deadline. Newcastle have missed out on a raft of strikers and their latest bid, offering £40m to Brentford for Yoane Wissa, has also been rejected.
Elsewhere, Manchester United continue to endure frustration with their goalkeeper situation, and could yet rival Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, while striker Rasmus Hojlund could be on his way to Napoli. Chelsea are closing in on Brighton winger Julio Enciso and are still working on a deal for United’s Alejandro Garnacho, Leeds are set to announce AC Milan’s Noah Okafor, and Nottingham Forest are close to completing a deal for Douglas Luiz from Nottingham Forest.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
Arsenal swoop to sign Eze from under Spurs' noses
We start with the stunning news that Arsenal have hijacked Tottenham’s move to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.
Eze had seemed increasingly likely to join Spurs over recent days, as chair Daniel Levy negotiated with his counterpart Steve Parish over the finer details of the deal. Eze had indicated that he was keen to join Tottenham and Palace had been searching for a replacement.
But that picture changed yesterday after Arsenal discovered the extent of Kai Havertz’s injury, pushing the Gunners into action. They are not only prepared to match Tottenham’s offer of around £60m, but are also prepared to make faster payments that appeal to Palace as they try to find their search for a new attacker.
Here’s Miguel Delaney with all the latest:
