Transfer news live: Liverpool ramp up Isak approach, Gyokeres to Arsenal delayed, Bayern push for Diaz
Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike are on Liverpool’s radar while Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke are closing in on moves to Arsenal this window
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
And the biggest move of the window could be about to happen, with Liverpool starting talks with Newcastle over a potential £120m move for Alexander Isak and enquiring about Hugo Ekitike as they continue to scour the market for a centre-forward. The Reds have also rejected a £58.5m bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz though the Bundesliga champions are said to be preparing a second offer for the winger.
Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are now in the process of completing a move for the Sweden striker after a breakthrough in talks. It has been similar news regarding Noni Madueke too, with the Chelsea winger undergoing his medical over the weekend.
Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against Tottenham Hotspur over what they believe could be an illegal approach for Morgan Gibbs-White. Manchester United continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo after securing Matheus Cunha from Wolves, though there remains plenty of focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho near the exit door.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
'Man Utd’s move for Mbeumo stalls after Brentford raise asking price'
Manchester United’s pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo has hit a stumbling block after Brentford raised their valuation of the Cameroon forward towards £70m, according to reports.
Mbeumo, 25, has been the subject of prolonged interest from United and the club have seen two bids rejected by Brentford, with the latter worth £60m.
However, negotiations have not progressed since that second bid in late June, despite Mbeumo telling United that he wants to join, with figures at the club previously having thought that a package totalling £65m would be enough to secure a deal.
Brentford’s change of stance has been met with resistance from United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and director of football Jason Wilcox, who are said to value Mbeumo at that same £65m point, reports the Guardian.
Liverpool reveal Luis Diaz plan after rejecting Bayern Munich bid
Liverpool have rejected an opening offer of €67.5m from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz and remain adamant that the Colombian forward is not for sale.
The German champions had already made an approach for Diaz, which Liverpool had rebuffed, but they returned with a bid for the 28-year-old.
Liverpool see Diaz, who scored 17 goals last season to help them win the Premier League title and who flourished as both a left winger and a striker for Arne Slot, as a key player for this season and the rest of his contract, which ends in 2027.
Arsenal’s biggest weakness is clear – here’s how Viktor Gyokeres can solve it
Arsenal are closing in on Viktor Gyokeres - the man who can solve Mikel Arteta’s biggest problem: goals.
Liverpool make approach for Hugo Ekitike amid Newcastle interest
Liverpool have asked about Hugo Ekitike as they continue to scour the market for a centre-forward.
The Premier League champions are making inquiries about a number of strikers as they look for a No 9 during the summer transfer window.
Newcastle top scorer Alexander Isak is also among those on their radar but no offer has been made for any of their possible targets yet.
Eintracht Frankfurt have already rejected a bid from Newcastle for Ekitike, who scored 22 goals last season to help them finish third in the Bundesliga.
